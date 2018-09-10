My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Osakwe

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A presidential aspirant, Amb. Felix Osakwe, has said his presidential aspiration has divine backing, especially for choosing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 general election.

Osakwe, who disclosed this, on Sunday, after picking his nomination form, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, promised that 60 per cent of his ministers will be children of the poor and the youths.

The SDP already has five presidential aspirants namely; Prof Jerry Gana, who has been Minister of Information and Culture, a former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke and Felix Osakwe.

READ ALSO: School feeding: N35 not enough for quality meal –Vendors

Others presidential aspirants are a former minister and Ambassador to Mexico and Canada, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher and Mr. John Dara.

The Delta State-born pastor, also vowed to tackle insecurity by creating state police.