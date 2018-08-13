My administration not hindered by debt – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said his administration is not hindered by huge inherited debts as being reported in some quarters.

The governor, who was reacting to some publications’ headlines in a statement, at the weekend, said the report is completely false and none of the media outfits that published it can provide any proof, either by voice recording or signed statement, to show that Obaseki made the comment.

He said the statement is not true and was never made calling on Edo people and Nigerians to disregard and discountenance the report as fake news and a mere fabrication with no basis whatsoever.

“The report is the figment of the imagination of the individuals who published it. The publication goes a long way to show how much the noble journalism profession has been invaded by people who do not have any training what so ever to do the job.

“The Edo State Government under the leadership of Obaseki is not hindered by debt obligations. All our projects are being undertaken as planned and the terms of our facilities from the World Bank and the Federal Government are liberal with repayment period of over 20 years.

“As chairman of the Economic Team, under former governor Adams Oshiomhole, Obaseki negotiated most of these concessionary loans from International Development Agencies (IDAs).

Thankfully, we have roads and other infrastructure to show for these facilities across the state today.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that ruled the state for close to a decade ran the state aground as Edo infrastructural facilities were in a state of decay as at the time Oshiomhole-led interventionist administration took over power. “Edo roads were called ‘Lucky Stones’, a metaphor for the shoddy road patchwork done by the then PDP administration, using oversize stones. Some roads were ‘constructed’ on paper, but were not constructed in real life.”