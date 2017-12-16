The Sun News
Latest
16th December 2017 - Mr. Eazi’s Detty Rave Tour hits Ota and Abuja
16th December 2017 - Fame deprived me of early marriage –Ibiwari Etuk, actress
16th December 2017 - My daughter is my biggest achievement –Bisola, BBN second runner up
16th December 2017 - Has Sisi Abbah Folawiyo returned to old faith?
16th December 2017 - Ex-Ecobank Chairman, John Odeyemi bags title
16th December 2017 - Nike Art Gallery
16th December 2017 - EPL: Guardiola set to ride on Tottenham
16th December 2017 - 9mobile photography competition picks winners
16th December 2017 - Flamingoes go for victory against Ethiopia
16th December 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup: Players’ determination, hunger for success’ll be Eagles biggest asset —Ekeji
Home / Entertainment / Mr. Eazi’s Detty Rave Tour hits Ota and Abuja

Mr. Eazi’s Detty Rave Tour hits Ota and Abuja

— 16th December 2017

By Unamka Sampson

With an electrifying start, Mr. Eazi’s Detty Rave was live in Sango-Ota, Ogun State; December 2, 2017. Supporting acts for the show were Terry Apala and Small Doctor, lending their talents to further light up the concert. 

Mr. Eazi began his performance with one of his hit singles Sample You , from earlier on in his career, which was met with a loud uproar from the crowd as they showed their acceptance and sang along.

Filled with utter joy at the success achieved, the artiste promised to bring the concert every year to Ota and declared himself a ‘Joju boy’ – a popular area in Sango Ota; a statement which drove the fans crazy as they felt one with him in that moment. 

The second leg of the Detty Rave Tour was also in Abuja on December 9, 2017 at Harrow park, Mr. Eazi and others shut down the capital city of Abuja once again. 

The final leg of the tour is slated for December 23 in Lagos State; where the artiste intends to end the year in style.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Southern Kaduna reiterates demand for seperate state

— 16th December 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has expressed bitterness over agelong socio-political marginalisation of the area by successive governments at the federal and state levels. Under the current circumstance, they fear that it would be very difficult for them to make any headway politically or produce their own son or daughter as…

  • S’ WEST DESERVES FRESH DEAL FROM APC –OSOBA

    — 16th December 2017

    •Accuses Jonathan’s man, Okurounmu of blackmail Amid threat by the Peoples Democratic Party to dislodge it from power and palpable symptoms of fragile cohesion, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would do well to rally its diverse tendencies to save the party from disintegration that may also cost it victory in the 2019 general election. And…

  • Buhari’ll not disappoint Nigerians –Kalu

    — 16th December 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday said he believed President Muhammadu Buhari will take Nigeria to the Promised Land, and urged all Nigerians across religious, ethnic and political divides to support him for greater success. The two-time governor expressed this view while speaking with journalists, during the…

  • 2019: Hurdles before Buhari

    — 16th December 2017

    By WILLY EYA After the national elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), more indications have emerged on the possible hurdles that may pose serious challenges to President Muhammadu Buhar’s chances in the 2019 general elections if he eventually decides to run. Despite complaints of irregularities expressed by some aspirants with regards to the…

  • PDP CHAIRMANSHIP: WIKE OWES S’WEST NO APOLOGY –EX-MINISTER OGUNLEWE

    — 16th December 2017

    All Progressives Congress(APC), has been advised to forget the idea of returning to power in 2019. Giving the advice in an interview with TUNDE THOMAS, former Minister for Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe described the last two years of APC’s administration as a nightmare for Nigerians. The former minister also spoke on other national issues including…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share