Mr. Eazi’s Detty Rave Tour hits Ota and Abuja

By Unamka Sampson

With an electrifying start, Mr. Eazi’s Detty Rave was live in Sango-Ota, Ogun State; December 2, 2017. Supporting acts for the show were Terry Apala and Small Doctor, lending their talents to further light up the concert.

Mr. Eazi began his performance with one of his hit singles Sample You , from earlier on in his career, which was met with a loud uproar from the crowd as they showed their acceptance and sang along.

Filled with utter joy at the success achieved, the artiste promised to bring the concert every year to Ota and declared himself a ‘Joju boy’ – a popular area in Sango Ota; a statement which drove the fans crazy as they felt one with him in that moment.

The second leg of the Detty Rave Tour was also in Abuja on December 9, 2017 at Harrow park, Mr. Eazi and others shut down the capital city of Abuja once again.

The final leg of the tour is slated for December 23 in Lagos State; where the artiste intends to end the year in style.