Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs or pockets in an ovary or on its surface. Women have two ovaries — each about the size and shape of an almond — on each side of the uterus. Eggs (ova), which develop and mature in the ovaries, are released in monthly cycles during the childbearing years.

Many women have ovarian cysts at some time. Most ovarian cysts present little or no discomfort and are harmless. The majority disappears without treatment within a few months.

However, ovarian cysts — especially those that have ruptured — can cause serious symptoms. To protect your health, get regular pelvic exams and know the symptoms that can signal a potentially serious problem.

Symptoms

Most cysts don’t cause symptoms and go away on their own. However, a large ovarian cyst can cause the following: Pelvic pain — a dull or sharp ache in the lower abdomen on the side of the cyst; fullness or heaviness in your abdomen and bloating.

Seek immediate medical attention if you have: Sudden, severe abdominal or pelvic pain and pain with fever or vomiting.

If you have these signs and symptoms or those of shock — cold, clammy skin; rapid breathing; and lightheadedness or weakness — see a doctor right away.

Most ovarian cysts develop as a result of women’s menstrual cycle (functional cysts). Other types of cysts are much less common.

The ovaries normally grow cyst-like structures called follicles each month. Follicles produce the hormones estrogen and progesterone and release an egg when you ovulate.

If a normal monthly follicle keeps growing, it’s known as a functional cyst.

Types of cysts

There are two types of functional cysts: Follicular cyst: Around the midpoint of your menstrual cycle, an egg bursts out of its follicle and travels down the fallopian tube. A follicular cyst begins when the follicle doesn’t rupture or release its egg, but continues to grow.