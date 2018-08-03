– The Sun News
Monetisation of the electoral process
MONETISATION ELECTORAL VICTORY

Monetisation of the electoral process

— 3rd August 2018

Are people deliberately allowed to wallow in poverty so as to achieve a cheap electoral victory? How come there is always enough cash to spend during election period?

Itaobong Offiong Etim

The increasing monetary inducement that has characterized our electoral process in recent times portends grave danger to the nation’s democratic experience. Of course, this is certainly not new in our evolving political culture but what is of concern here, is the fact that the trend continually seems pervasive in every successive election in Nigeria.

The electoral system is designed to make it easier for the bidder with the deepest pocket to win. For instance, it is not uncommon to hear electorate asking an aspirant whether he has the financial muscle needed to prosecute his intentions. Integrity and intelligence are traits quite often relegated, while opulence inspires a greater patronage in Nigerian brand of politics.

READ ALSO: We won’t mortgage devt, law, order for political patronage – Obaseki

The fast disappearing middle class in our socio-economic system has further enervated a robust political participation. A situation where our social stratum is polarized along the rich and the poor dichotomy leads to an undue political manipulation against the gullible majority poor masses. Where money talks, it is the poor that must listen and sheepishly play along.

In most democratic climes, it is the middle class that dictates the political compass of their countries during electioneering, but here, it is all about the stomach. No ideology, no manifesto, just bring the money and carry go. It is pathetic to see how the electorate scamper and scramble for just a few cups of rice and a few wads shared on campaign grounds. Thus, money does not only blind someone but also confuses the mind and the result is the crop of leaders that are thrown up.

During the 2015 general election, it was variously reported that so much money was spent on the presidential primaries.

READ ALSO: Jonathan blew N150bn days to 2015 polls – Osinbajo

A report released by Compliance and Competent Monitoring Ltd disclosed that both PDP and APC allegedly spent a whooping N3.3 billion on political campaign advertisement alone. While PDP reportedly spent N2.5 billion, APC spent N728 million. However, there were far more other sundry election expenditures not reported.

This was why INEC in its report concluded that an estimated one trillion naira might have been spent for the purpose of 2015 general election by all the active participants in that process including INEC itself, political parties and candidates. For a country whose annual budget in that year was a little above N4.5 trillion to have spent such a humongous amount just for the conduct of election leaves much to be desired. And this might have contributed to the recession which posed initial teething problems to this administration when it assumed power in 2015 and has since shown no reprieve.

No, we cannot continue like this and expect to command respect in the comity of nations. But if profligacy of 2015 election was of any concern to us, the signal about 2019 election portends even a greater concern. The Federal Government has already transmitted election budget estimates of N242 billion to the National Assembly. Many have not hidden their worries about the rising cost of election expenses in Nigeria. Someone jokingly quipped that if the conduct of election is this costly, then why not share the election funds among the citizens and our leaders continue to rule.

Last year’s gubernatorial election in Anambra State and the just concluded one in Ekiti brazenly showcased a blatant display of vote-buying with all cautions thrown to the wind. Both PDP and APC were fingered in the vote-buying bazaar.

READ ALSO: Vote-buying biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, says Group

Although both parties have profusely denied ever engaging in vote-buying but the reports by election observers and other parties that participated in that exercise have confirmed this. So whether the outcome of that election reflected which party was the highest bidder may not be determined in the near future but what is sure is that some people might have voted based on financial inducement.

The truth is that the adverse effect of recession in the country has left many families in abject poverty and for a state which has not paid its workers for close to eight months, a few thousands of naira would definitely go a long way. But are the people deliberately allowed to wallow in poverty so as to achieve a cheap electoral victory? How come there is always enough cash to spend during election period?

If this development is not enough reason to cause sleepless nights for those who are saddled with the welfare of the citizens, then we have not a little problem in our hands. Contesting election for any political office in the country is gradually slipping out of the reach of those who are not very rich unless there is a godfather somewhere to sponsor such ambition.

The lure and pecks of political offices in Nigeria are irresistable that one can go to any extent just to win an election. There is really no end to what a Nigerian politician can do to acquire political power from diabolism to selling of one’s choice property and taking loans from banks are all available options. To these species of people, there is no sportsmanship in politics, it is either a do or die affair. And when they eventually win, the desire to recoup their investments becomes a major preoccupation.

The desperation by politicians to win at all costs, the increasing rate of unemployment and the impoverished masses coupled with a compromised security and electoral systems during election will continue to make vote buying an eternal electoral problem in the country.

Etim writes from Calabar
Related Articles

NOTORE LISTING NSE

Notore’s N1.6bn debut shares listing lifts NSE Cap with N128bn

— 3rd August 2018

This listing has added N100.75bn (N100, 754,137,500) to the market capitalisation of The Exchange and further deepening the Nigerian Capital Market. Chinwendu Obienyi To further support the Federal Government’s effort at deepening the capital market, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, listed 1.61 billion shares of Notore Chemicals Industries Plc. “This listing by Introduction of 1.61…

  • World Bank to provide support for Nigeria’s economic growth

    — 3rd August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The World Bank has indicated that it is willing to provide technical support to Nigeria in critical areas to facilitate the country’s economic growth and development. The Bank’s Vice President for African Region, Mr. Hafez Ghanem, who gave the indication in Abuja during a discussion with the Minister of Budget and National…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force gets new spokesman

    — 3rd August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of a new Director for Public Relations and Information. He is Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola. He takes over from Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, who is now Nigeria’s Defence Attache (DA) to Moscow, Russia. Until his appointment, the new public relations officer was…

  • IMO

    Be your brother’s keeper – Imo deputy gov

    — 3rd August 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has admonished Nigerians  to be their brother’s keeper by assisting the less privileged members of their communities through empowerment. Madumere stated this at Umuodu Mbieri community in Mbaltoli council of the state, during the official commissioning of the Abertiqs Foundation  House, an International  Non- Governmental…

  • QUINTUPLETS

    Parents of quintuplets cry for help

    — 3rd August 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Parents of the quintuplets delivered on July 23, 2018 at God’s Mercy Maternity Home, Obiuno Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State  have made a fresh passionate appeal to government, organisations, groups and individuals for help to nurse the babies. Mr. and Mrs. Odoh made the appeal at the maternity home when our correspondent paid…

