Are people deliberately allowed to wallow in poverty so as to achieve a cheap electoral victory? How come there is always enough cash to spend during election period?

Itaobong Offiong Etim

The increasing monetary inducement that has characterized our electoral process in recent times portends grave danger to the nation’s democratic experience. Of course, this is certainly not new in our evolving political culture but what is of concern here, is the fact that the trend continually seems pervasive in every successive election in Nigeria.

The electoral system is designed to make it easier for the bidder with the deepest pocket to win. For instance, it is not uncommon to hear electorate asking an aspirant whether he has the financial muscle needed to prosecute his intentions. Integrity and intelligence are traits quite often relegated, while opulence inspires a greater patronage in Nigerian brand of politics.

The fast disappearing middle class in our socio-economic system has further enervated a robust political participation. A situation where our social stratum is polarized along the rich and the poor dichotomy leads to an undue political manipulation against the gullible majority poor masses. Where money talks, it is the poor that must listen and sheepishly play along.

In most democratic climes, it is the middle class that dictates the political compass of their countries during electioneering, but here, it is all about the stomach. No ideology, no manifesto, just bring the money and carry go. It is pathetic to see how the electorate scamper and scramble for just a few cups of rice and a few wads shared on campaign grounds. Thus, money does not only blind someone but also confuses the mind and the result is the crop of leaders that are thrown up.

During the 2015 general election, it was variously reported that so much money was spent on the presidential primaries.

A report released by Compliance and Competent Monitoring Ltd disclosed that both PDP and APC allegedly spent a whooping N3.3 billion on political campaign advertisement alone. While PDP reportedly spent N2.5 billion, APC spent N728 million. However, there were far more other sundry election expenditures not reported.