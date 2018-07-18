We won’t mortgage devt, law, order for political patronage – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated that his administration will not mortgage law, order and the development of the state for political patronage.

The governor also mourned the electrocution of a Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student of Eyaen Secondary School as well as a girl-child who died due to flooding at the Five-Junction axis of Benin.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, made the disclosures after an extra-ordinary session of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, in Government House, Benin, the state capital.

He said the government is focused on developing the state and will not be distracted by the antics of jobbers, spoilers and opportunists, and, therefore, called on the people to be wary of their antics as the election season approaches.

He said: “The chairman-in-council and governor of Edo State urges Edo people to be focused on development and not be distracted by the antics of jobbers, spoilers and poisoners of goodwill. He resolved that the position of these opportunists is well known and they will not be negotiated with.

“The governor holds tenaciously to the social contract with the people. He will not negotiate his duty to the people, to suit the desires and wishes of individual interests, whether within or outside the political party. The governor maintained that as the political season approaches, development of the state will not be determined by the interests of few individuals and urged the people to hold steadfast to their faith in government and the commitment to sustainable, inclusive development.”

On the death of the girl-child, he said the governor is saddened by the incident. “The chairman-in-council regrets the death of a girl-child in the five-junction axis of Benin, due to flooding.

“Executive also mourned the electrocution of a JSS 3 student of Eyaen Secondary School, which happened on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

“Executive has ordered immediate investigation to determine the culpability of any individual or organisations in the incident.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki has hailed the Nobel Peace Prize winner and former South African President, Nelson Mandela, for his commitment to global peace and good governance, and charged world leaders to emulate his dedication to better human society.

Obaseki, who gave the charge on the occasion of the commemoration of the Nelson Mandel International Day, marked on July 18, each year by the United Nations, said Mandela remains one of the greatest gifts from the African continent to humanity.

“A special day for the Nobel Peace Prize winner, who fought with all he had for the liberation of black South Africans from the shackles of apartheid and the enthronement of a rainbow nation of many colours, is a call on world leaders to take actions that will enhance the wellbeing of majority of the people we swore to serve.”

“Mandela demonstrated his unshakable faith in one diverse and united South Africa at great personal cost, and led from the front to challenge obnoxious, divisive and retrogressive laws and tendencies, in order to foster a community where peace reigns supreme,” the governor said.

He urged leaders to use the Nelson Mandela International Day to reflect and draw up a checklist of workable solutions to pressing problems facing humanity, namely; health challenges, global security, food security, climate change and infrastructure deficit, among others.

The United Nations said: “Mandela devoted his life to the service of humanity — as a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.

“In recognition of the former South African president’s contribution to the culture of peace and freedom, UN General Assembly declared July 18 Nelson Mandela International Day.”