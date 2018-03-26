The Sun News
26th March 2018 - Mob kills 2 dreaded bandits in Enugu
Mob kills 2 dreaded bandits in Enugu

— 26th March 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu 

Two dreaded armed bandits in Adani, Uzo-Uwani Council Area of Enugu State have been killed.

The hoodlums were said to have been overpowered  by their victim when they allegedly attempted to rob. 

It was gathered that the two robbery kingpins, identified as Okeme alias Pikin and Philip a.k.a Akwara, said to belong to Ndi Isewo Group of Abbi, have been terrorising members of the public within Abbi, Adani and Uzo -Uwani axis.

Confirming the incident, the state police Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said the suspected hoodlums met their waterloo in the hands of irate mob last week when they “emerged from the bush in their usual way to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens. Unfortunately for them, they were resisted by their victim who raised the alarm.

According to the PPRO, “the alarm raised attracted the attention of angry  mob from the community, who immediately pursued and intercepted them.

“The mob allegedly beat up the hoodlums, inflicting various degrees of injuries on them before operatives could arrive the scene. They were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention by the police operatives, but were later confirmed dead,” Amaraizu said.

The spokesman of the police further disclosed that the deceased hoodlums were members of the dreaded Malaysia forest “who have been operating from the bush to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens and were on the wanted list of the command.

“Their remains have been deposited at a hospital mortuary in the area,” Amaraizu said.

