“Minister Kemi certainly prefers the aberration that is Nigeria to the order and propriety that is Britain. That is why I insist that she has learnt nothing and imbibed nothing from Britain.”

Amanze Obi

The story out there has been that Nigeria’s finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate. When the news broke, she tried her hands on some subterfuge. She indulged in grandstanding. She ignored the damning report, treating it as if it never was. Rather than speak up, she engaged some hirelings to cover up her mess. They defended her to no end. They explained away the issue. They said she was not guilty as charged. They painted those digging into the story as mischief-makers who wanted to pull down a woman of substance.

Those who were making a case for her are typical Nigerians. They wanted the story to follow the usual Nigerian trajectory. Our stories have no pattern. They do not endure. It is usually a case of here today, gone tomorrow. Being well aware of our Nigerianness, the Kemi Adeosun defenders wanted us to forget. They wanted the story to blow over. They are not entirely wrong. Anybody who knows the way we are as a people will certainly agree with me that we will not go anywhere with this story. We will soon abandon it. We will soon treat it as if it never happened. And the person at the centre of the controversy will go home unscathed. She will end up laughing at our folly. She will, inwardly, jibe at our unseriousness as a people.

But before we get to that pitiable point, let us bring the issue home. After weeks of studied silence, there is a defence. A statement on this goes like this: she started off by letting us know that she is a stranger on these shores. Born and bred in London, she returned to Nigeria at the turn of the century and was confronted with the need to obtain a certificate of participation or exemption from the NYSC in accordance with the Nigerian labour laws. Not knowing how to go about it, she relied on third parties to do it for her. They obtained an NYSC exemption certificate for her. Now, she has said that she is shocked and embarrassed by the discovery that she is holding a forged document. That is what minister Adeosun has had to say. That is her defence.

But this story is riddled with gaps and hang-ups. It is a well known fact that white society, particularly the British, is a very meticulous one. Their system is almost water-tight. They always insist on propriety. Things must be done in certain prescribed ways. Once there is an infraction, the law must definitely take its course. Their society is not like ours where anything goes; where systems are compromised and where laws are freely broken. The British society is an organised one and those who are nurtured by the system necessarily imbibe those values that place the British society on a higher plane and pedestal than the rest. That is why those who have the privilege of that foreign exposure always recoil in anguish whenever they are confronted with opposite values. They find Nigeria particularly shocking and laughable. They do not understand why Nigeria has no abiding standards, why the abhorrent is ignored or condoned and why the system is systematically beaten and circumvented.