Adeosun: FG backs NYSC on exemption certificate

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has backed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on its stance on the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun’s Exemption Certificate.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the federal government has nothing to add to the NYSC exemption certificate controversy trailing the minister.

Mohammed was responding to a question by State House Correspondents, at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday, on why the federal government was yet to react to the allegation.

“The government has spoken. NYSC is part of government and I have nothing to add to what the NYSC has said.”

The Finance minister, has been under fire in the last couple of days, after Premium Times reported that she forged her NYSC exemption certificate.

According to Premium Times, Mrs. Adeosun graduated from university, at the age of 22.

By Nigerian laws, only those who clocked 30 on graduation are exempted from the one year mandatory service to the nation.

Adeosun graduated from the Polytechnic of East London in 1989. She was born in March 1967.

Adeosun’s name in university was Folakemi Oguntomoju.

According to Premium Times, Adeosun graduated with a degree in Applied Economics.

She, however, chose to pursue a fast-paced career in the British public and private sectors.

The NYSC, in its response noted that Adeosun did apply for an exemption certificate but was silent on when she applied and if she has bee granted an original exemption certificate.

On her part, Adeosun has been silent on the matter since the story broke. She attended FEC meeting, yesterday, and left as soon as it ended.