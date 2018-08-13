– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - 2019: Ugwanyi, PDP urged not to back  Asadu for 4th tenure
13th August 2018 - NUC accredits UNN’s Distance Learning Programme
13th August 2018 - Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians – cleric
13th August 2018 - Military explains soldiers’ shooting at Maiduguri airport
13th August 2018 - Stop crying wolf, Kwara APC tells Saraki, Ekweremadu
13th August 2018 - Okowa to partner Lions Club on empowerment, healthcare delivery
13th August 2018 - 2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths
13th August 2018 - New manager, new players, same outcome for Arsenal as Man City prove too strong
13th August 2018 - 2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime
13th August 2018 - Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship
Home / Cover / National / Military explains soldiers’ shooting at Maiduguri airport
MILITARY

Military explains soldiers’ shooting at Maiduguri airport

— 13th August 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has said the shooting at the Maiduguri airport, on Sunday night, which fueled anxiety among residents, was carried out by ‘unscrupulous’ troops that misunderstood redeployment procedure of troops in the counter-insurgency operation.

Spokesman of the counter-insurgency operation, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, on Monday, said the redeployment which caused ‘a riotous reaction’ from about 300 Special Forces deployed to Maiduguri since February 2015 was to ‘reinvigorate the security architecture of the city.’

“The redeployment became expedient after a recent assessment of the security situation by the Theatre Command.

“Regrettably, however,  a few of the troops who had misunderstood the development and erroneously assumed it was going to negatively affect their rotation from the Theatre of Operation became agitated and reacted by firing into the air,” Nwachukwu said.

READ ALSO: Stop crying wolf, Kwara APC tells Saraki, Ekweremadu

He said calm had been restored at the airport and its environ as the new Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko, had visited the airport where the troops were camped and admonished the forces.

“The Theatre Command undoubtedly considers this ugly incident quite regrettable and appropriate measures are being taken to forestall a recurrence,” he said.

He urged residents to remain calm and go about their normal activities as the situation was under control.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th August 2018 at 10:12 am
    Reply

    The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UGWUANYI

2019: Ugwanyi, PDP urged not to back  Asadu for 4th tenure

— 13th August 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  of Enugu State and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)  have been urged not to  allow Dr. Pat. Asadu to return to the House of Representatives having spent 16 unbroken years without reported tangible achievements  for the people of Igbo Eze South/ Nsukka Federal Constituency, in Enugu State. The Igbo-Eze…

  • NUC

    NUC accredits UNN’s Distance Learning Programme

    — 13th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of academic activities in University of Nigeria Nsukka’s Centre for Distance and e-Learning (CDeL). Notification for the approval was contained in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university and signed by the Executive Chairman of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed….

  • POLITICIANS

    Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians – cleric

    — 13th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Senior Pastor, Good Tidings Bible Church International, Pastor Dayo Olutayo, has accused some unpatriotic’’ politicians of using religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians. He recalled with nostalgia how Muslims and Christians lived together peacefully some decades ago irrespective of religious and ethnic differences. Such division, he said, had been responsible for…

  • MILITARY

    Military explains soldiers’ shooting at Maiduguri airport

    — 13th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has said the shooting at the Maiduguri airport, on Sunday night, which fueled anxiety among residents, was carried out by ‘unscrupulous’ troops that misunderstood redeployment procedure of troops in the counter-insurgency operation. Spokesman of the counter-insurgency operation, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, on Monday, said the…

  • CRYING WOLF

    Stop crying wolf, Kwara APC tells Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 13th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate president Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, have been asked to stop ‘crying Wolf where none exists’. The duo had, about three days ago, alleged that the Presidency was planning to use the report of investigation of the Department of State Services (DSS)’s operatives invasion of the National Assembly to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share