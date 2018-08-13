Stop crying wolf, Kwara APC tells Saraki, Ekweremadu

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Senate president Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, have been asked to stop ‘crying Wolf where none exists’.

The duo had, about three days ago, alleged that the Presidency was planning to use the report of investigation of the Department of State Services (DSS)’s operatives invasion of the National Assembly to indict them.

However, Kwara State chair of the APC caretaker committee, Bashir Bolarinwa, told reporters at the weekend, in Ilorin, the two senators were only jittery over their ‘sins’.

Bolarinwa spoke on the sideline of Kwara Youth Leadership and Economic Summit with the theme ‘Making Kwara youth catalyst for economic, socio and political development.’

According to Bolarinwa, “In the first instance, I don’t know how they got such report when the report of the investigation has not been made public.

“Their alarm raised some kind of suspicion. It shows that they are likely to have had a hand in the invasion saga. If the Executive arm of government had decided to sack the Director General of the DSS because of the incident, it is even enough to absolve the government.

“For anybody to think otherwise and says he is going to be indicted is like crying wolf where there is none.

“Come to look at it, if they say the APC senators wanted to impeach them and that was what led to the siege on NASS, but that day on the floor of the assembly you hardly could count the number of the APC senators.

“It is clear that the whole thing was stage managed. It appears they have a skeleton in their cupboard.”

Reacting to one of the panelists caustic diatribe on the president’s performance, the former House of Representatives member urged Nigerians not judge President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance on his three years in office.

“It will not be fair for Nigerians to judge President Muhammadu Buhari based on the three years he has spent in office. It is easy to destroy than to repair,” he added.

On the alleged grinding poverty in the state, he said that “governments in state, being in the control of one man, have deliberately impoverished the people of the state so that we can continue to look up to them.”

Aligning with the APC chair, a governorship aspirant in the state, Alhaji Lukeman Olayiwola Mustapha, promised to join hands with youth in the state for their emancipation.

Said Olayiwola, “I join the over 50 percent Kwara youth today to stake claim for political and economic emancipations with a new spirit of rebirth.

“The system might have failed us and the social order might have boxed to the disadvantaged corner, but ‘when a longtime legacy fails a society, there is a need for rebirth with ideas and innovations for development.”