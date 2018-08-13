– The Sun News
Stop crying wolf, Kwara APC tells Saraki, Ekweremadu
13th August 2018 - Okowa to partner Lions Club on empowerment, healthcare delivery
13th August 2018 - 2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths
13th August 2018 - New manager, new players, same outcome for Arsenal as Man City prove too strong
13th August 2018 - 2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime
13th August 2018 - Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship
13th August 2018 - Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG
13th August 2018 - VAR introduced into Spanish football
13th August 2018 - FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries
13th August 2018 - Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final
CRYING WOLF

Stop crying wolf, Kwara APC tells Saraki, Ekweremadu

— 13th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Senate president Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, have been asked to stop ‘crying Wolf where none exists’.

The duo had, about three days ago, alleged that the Presidency was planning to use the report of investigation of the Department of State Services (DSS)’s operatives invasion of the National Assembly to indict them.

However, Kwara State chair of the APC caretaker committee, Bashir Bolarinwa, told reporters at the weekend, in Ilorin, the two senators were only jittery over their ‘sins’.

Bolarinwa spoke on the sideline of Kwara Youth Leadership and Economic Summit with the theme ‘Making Kwara youth catalyst for economic, socio and political development.’

According to Bolarinwa, “In the first instance, I don’t know how they got such report when the  report of the investigation has not been made public.

“Their alarm raised some kind of suspicion. It shows that they are likely to have had a hand in the invasion saga. If the Executive arm of government had decided to sack the Director General of the DSS because of the incident, it is even enough to absolve the government.

“For anybody to think otherwise and says he is going to be indicted is like crying wolf where there is none.

“Come to look at it, if they say the APC senators wanted to impeach them and that was what led to the siege on NASS, but that day on the floor of the assembly you hardly could count the number of the APC senators.

“It is clear that the whole thing was stage managed. It appears they have a skeleton in their cupboard.”

Reacting to one of the panelists caustic diatribe on the president’s performance, the former House of Representatives member urged Nigerians not judge President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance on his three years in office.

“It will not be fair for Nigerians to judge President Muhammadu Buhari based on the three years he has spent in office. It is easy to destroy than to repair,” he added.

On the alleged grinding poverty in the state, he said that “governments in state, being in the control of one man, have deliberately impoverished the people of the state so that we can continue to look up to them.”

Aligning with the APC chair, a governorship aspirant in the state, Alhaji Lukeman Olayiwola Mustapha, promised to join hands with youth in the state for their emancipation.

Said Olayiwola, “I join the over 50 percent Kwara youth today to stake claim for political and economic emancipations with a new spirit of rebirth.

“The system might have failed us and the social order might have boxed to the disadvantaged corner, but ‘when a longtime legacy fails a society, there is a need for rebirth with ideas and innovations for development.”

 

1 Comment

  1. shilo paul Alhassan 13th August 2018 at 9:22 am
    Reply

    Why and how can the minority now lead the majority??? Saraki is now of the minority leading the majority. Haba APC Senators do the needful, now & not tomorrow.

  • OKOWA

    Okowa to partner Lions Club on empowerment, healthcare delivery

    — 13th August 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Governor  Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State  has declared intention of his administration to partner Lions Club in the area of empowerment and healthcare delivery. Governor Okowa disclosed this, over the weekend, while speaking as a guest  of honour at the presentation ceremony  of Lion Monday Onyeme as the District Governor of District 404…

  • ECONOMIC

    2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths

    — 13th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin A governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Lukman Mustapha, has charged youths in the state to fight for their political and economic emancipation so that they could challenge their fates being poorly determined for them by an uncaring government. Mustapha who is seeking to govern the state on the platform of the All…

  • ELECTION

    2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime

    — 13th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, at the weekend, gave reasons why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would be edged out in the 2019 general elections. Olawepo-Hashim, at the maiden convention of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), in Abuja,…

  • SMUGGLING

    Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG

    — 13th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has decried the high rate smuggling, stressing that it is stalling the production of homegrown food. The Federal government noted that such a problem would continue to destroy the economy and widened the unemployment gap, if not promptly nipped in the bud. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural…

