RONALDO MESSI

Messi behind Ronaldo move

— 12th July 2018

Cristiano Ronald’s former team mate, Ryan Giggs believes him move to Juventus may be down to him “being obsessed with being better than Lionel Messi.”

The Portuguese superstar has signed in a €100m deal from Real Madrid, signing a four year contract with the Bianconeri.

“I’m surprised that he would leave Real Madrid and go to Italy,” Giggs told ITV Sport.

“I think it’s a big challenge for him but he’s going to a huge club. Having that on your CV… Real Madrid, Man United and Juventus. It’s some CV.

“He’s obsessed with being better than Messi. He has that now that: ‘I did it in England,

I did it in Spain, I’m going to do it in Italy… and I did it with Portugal’.

“So maybe that will be his argument when people ask: ‘Is Ronaldo better than Messi?’.”

 

