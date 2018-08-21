– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta
21st August 2018 - Biafra: BZF leader, members arrested
21st August 2018 - When Christian leaders, women’s groups shut down Uyo for Udom
21st August 2018 - Army condemns brutality of house help, moves to punish female soldier
21st August 2018 - I’ll remain in APGA – Umeh
21st August 2018 - FG to establish ERGP delivery units in six ministries
21st August 2018 - Osinbajo, Ayogu Eze  in private meeting 
21st August 2018 - The Tinubu Rhetoric – My Response, by Saraki
21st August 2018 - Ohanaeze youths vow to resist security agencies’ attack on Igbo
21st August 2018 - Rage of the elements: How climate change fuels flooding in Anambra
Home / National / Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta
DELTA

Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta

— 21st August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, when two younger brothers were stabbed to death allegedly by their elder brother.

One of the victims identified as Kingsley Nwani was operating one of the filling stations along Summit Road in the metropolis.

Kingsley was said to have died on the spot while his younger brother whose name could not be ascertained as at press time gave up the ghost at the hospital where he was rushed to for treatment after the incident.

Meanwhile, the suspected assailant disappeared into thin air after committing the twin murder.

READ ALSO: Army condemns brutality of house help, moves to punish female soldier

When our correspondent visited the filling station, it was under lock and key.

But a source close to the family, attributed the sad incident to alleged fight over family property by the brothers.

The source hinted that “ever since their father died, the brothers have been fighting over properties especially the filling station.

“Kingsley has been the one running it and their mum loves the two younger brothers and favours them more than the older one.

“So when the older brother noticed that he is losing out, he killed both of them yesterday with knife by cutting their neck and Kingsley died immediately while the other brother was rushed to the hospital and died also.”

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the public relations officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka were unsuccessful, as his phone rang out unanswered.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DELTA

Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta

— 21st August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Tragedy struck, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, when two younger brothers were stabbed to death allegedly by their elder brother. One of the victims identified as Kingsley Nwani was operating one of the filling stations along Summit Road in the metropolis. Kingsley was said to have died on the spot…

  • BZF

    Biafra: BZF leader, members arrested

    — 21st August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Leader of pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka was said to have been arrested yesterday, by combined team of security operatives made up of Enugu police command and Department of Security Services (DSS) in Enugu. It was gathered that the separatist leader was nabbed alongside some other members of his…

  • ARMY

    Army condemns brutality of house help, moves to punish female soldier

    — 21st August 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Army said it has commenced investigation on alleged brutality and abuse meted out on a minor by a female soldier in Lagos. Online photos and report had shown the female soldier in camouflage, while the houses help whom she identified as her niece thoroughly beaten. But in swift reaction yesterday the…

  • VICTOR UMEH

    I’ll remain in APGA – Umeh

    — 21st August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Senator representing Anambra Central District, Victor Umeh, yesterday said he will not defect to either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but would remain in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), despite political manoeuvring in the National Assembly. Victor Umeh said his people elected him to…

  • ERGP

    FG to establish ERGP delivery units in six ministries

    — 21st August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja. The Federal Government is set to establish delivery units in six ministries to tackle the challenges faced by investors for the effective implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The Ministry Delivery Units would be set up in the agriculture, transportation, industry, trade and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share