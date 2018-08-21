– The Sun News
Army condemns brutality of house help, moves to punish female soldier

— 21st August 2018

Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army said it has commenced investigation on alleged brutality and abuse meted out on a minor by a female soldier in Lagos.

Online photos and report had shown the female soldier in camouflage, while the houses help whom she identified as her niece thoroughly beaten.

But in swift reaction yesterday the 81 Division of the force said it has waded into the matter warning that the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf insisting that it will not tolerate all forms of illegal acts.

A statement from the force’s spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Olaolu Daudu condemned the act by the female soldier who was alleged to have come from Ebonyi state, explaining that the incident is cruel and smack of respect for human dignity which the force totally frowns at.

The statement said the Army has launched investigation into the matter and that its human right desk in conjunction with the National Human right commission South West Zone is working to ascertain the level of culpability or otherwise of the accused personnel for appropriate sanction.

READ ALSO: FG to establish ERGP delivery units in six ministries

However, the lady had explained in an online post that “the girl you  see here is my niece please I am very sorry for going too far to correct her in this manner, am trying to see how she can be better person. I never meant to maltreat her, I want the best for her.

“ You can imagine her at this age not being a virgin. She portrays character that makes her peers to always watch her and brings report every now and then about her, even at her  school the teacher will always complain about her saying,  ‘this girl is a problem child’

“There things she does that I don’t want to say here.”

