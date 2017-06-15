Major shakeup hits the Nigerian Navy

4 new FOCs named, 21 Rear Admiral appointed

A major shakeup of officers of higher rank has occurred in the Nigerian Navy with the appointment of three new Flag Officers Commanding (FOC) (General Officers Commanding equivalent) to man various command of the force in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Twenty-One Rear Admirals, (Major –Generals equivalents) were affected in the shake which saw the appointment of Rear Admiral SAG Abbah as the new Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command and also Rear Admiral Obi Offodile as the new Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC).

Also Rear Admiral V.O Adedipe was named Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command and Rear Admiral P.O Onaji was appointed to head the Logistics Command of the force as FOC.

A statement from the naval headquarters Abuja said Rear Admiral AB Al-Hassan, formerly Director Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, is now the new Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command. Rear Admiral SMD Usman, formerly Chief Staff Officer Logistics Command moves to Naval Headquarters as Director Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate. Rear Admiral HA Babalola retains his appointment as Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral JO Oluwole, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command resumes at Naval Headquarters as Chief of Logistics.

The reshufflement also affected Rear Admiral AA Osinowo, formerly Chief of Training and Operations Naval Headquarters, who is now the Commandant National Defence College, while Rear Admiral FD Bobai, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, moves to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Training and Operations. Rear Admiral BEE Ibe-Enwo, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, resumes at the Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Standards and Safety, while Rear Admiral IO Mohammed, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, is now appointed Deputy Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji. Rear Admiral T Dick, formerly Chief of Logistics has been reappointed Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral MA Emuekpere, formerly Director of Naval Intelligence is now Chief Staff Officer Western Naval Command. Rear Admiral NP Aliyu, formerly Chief Staff Officer Naval Training Command moves to DIA as Director of Logistics, while Rear Admiral SI Enoch, formerly Chief Staff Officer Central Naval Command, has been appointed Director of Search and Rescue at the Defence Headquarters.

Rear Admiral MM Kadiri, formerly Commandant Naval War College, is now the Navy Secretary, while Rear Admiral TC Udofia, formerly Chief Staff Officer Western Naval Command, resumes as Commandant Naval War College. Rear Admiral OH Ngalabak, formerly Fleet Commander Central Fleet, has been appointed Director of Operations Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral FF Ogu, formerly Director Manning Naval Headquarters, resumes as Chief Staff Officer Central Naval Command. Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, formerly Director of Search and Rescue Defence Headquarters, resumes as Chief Staff Officer Naval Training Command.