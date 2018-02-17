The Sun News
Latest
17th February 2018 - Lilygate’s Valentine’s Day a Celebration Of Love in Three Acts.
17th February 2018 - Close- up oF a Sculptor’s Art
17th February 2018 - ‘An Australian said I had mouth odour’
17th February 2018 - I wanted somebody that will be taller and lankIER than I AM, and she is –Husband, Seeing him touch lives positively gives me greatest joy – Wife
17th February 2018 - Tormented By Epilepsy, Bullied By Peers, Boy, 16, Commits Suicide By Drinking Hypo Solution
17th February 2018 - A Mother Supreme
17th February 2018 - Sex Pills Nightmare …The Fun, The Folly, The Risk
17th February 2018 - Herbalist’s Corpse Turns Museum 13 Years After Burial
17th February 2018 - After Surviving 2 Attacks By Herdmen, Ritualists Abduct, Murder 7-Year-Old Girl In Jos
17th February 2018 - APC Not Ready For Restructuring – Col AjaYI
Home / Time Out / Lilygate’s Valentine’s Day a Celebration Of Love in Three Acts.

Lilygate’s Valentine’s Day a Celebration Of Love in Three Acts.

— 17th February 2018

With its French-themed architecture, dainty finishing and quaint elegance, The Lilygate Lagos hotel is a visual experience that yields postcard photos befitting of treasured moments.

The coveted hotel became a nest for lovers seeking the romantic ‘oohs and aahs’ when the management handed a fiat to its clients to swan in the hotels exquisite ambience during Valentine’s Day. Such golden opportunity came in the form of a soirée, dubbed “Valentine at the Lilygate.” Meant for lovebirds, it was a celebration of love in three acts.

The First Act was a photo act whereby couples were handed a license to take as many photos as they want free of charge at the famous Lilygate Lobby. “Capture the enchanting evening with a photo at the romantic lobby of the Lilygate” urged the hotel.   

What’s in a lobby? “Our lobby can compete with the best of hotels anywhere in the world,” this claim earlier made to Timeout by Ukpai Ama Orji, the hotel’s manager, is correct to the letter, except that it is an understatement. The Lilygate lobby is a work of art that has been one of the biggest fascinations with the Lagos’ professional photographers who thronged the hotel for wedding photo-shoots. On Valentine’s Day, lovers had a field day, taking picture-perfect snaps.

Act Two of The Lilygate’s Val evening took place at its signature Dunya restaurant. Tagged “Say it With Dinner,” the sumptuous four-course buffet dinner included a complimentary glass of wine and a surprise special gift for every man’s lady.

The Final Act was a “Chocolate-coated valentine jazz evening” at the Terrace, where valentines were swathed in smooth jazz rhythms while they sampled chef’s special barbeques.

Guests who lodged at the boutique hotel during Val’s week also benefitted from the treat of the week in more ways than one. For example, guests were also beneficiaries of the special gifts on Valentines night, aside the special rates they enjoyed. In the spirit of love, the Lilygate ‘love in the air’ treat lingers. It will lapse on February 18.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tormented By Epilepsy, Bullied By Peers, Boy, 16, Commits Suicide By Drinking Hypo Solution

— 17th February 2018

OWOLOLA ADEBOLA The tragedy of Matthew Gbodi, a 16-year-old who committed suicide last week in his family home at B13 Egikun Street, Ogbagi Akoko, Ondo State, is still generating ripples across the community. Gbodi, a talented local musician, was the community’s rising star with an ironic twist to his life. He suffered from epilepsy, a…

  • Sex Pills Nightmare …The Fun, The Folly, The Risk

    — 17th February 2018

    Our battle with side effects, by aphrodisiac drug users MUSA JIBRIL NEPA Street, Alaba Rago, at Okokomaiko, along the Badagry expressway, is a very cluttered Lagos neighbourhood, populated by a market, a mosque, a brothel and a host of vendors of needful things patronised by the homeless males, man or boy. Among the needful things…

  • APC Not Ready For Restructuring – Col AjaYI

    — 17th February 2018

    Colonel Gabriel Ajayi (rtd), one of the military officers who was roped in as part of the 1995 phantom coup is worried about the level of bloodshed in the country. He urges the Federal Government to immediately arrest the deteriorating clashes between the farmers and herdsmen. In this interview with WILLY EYA, he speaks on…

  • Kogi House of Assembly Not Part Of Plans To Sell Legacy Assets – Kolawole, Speaker

    — 17th February 2018

    •We didn’t approve N10b loan for Gov Bello   Is there really separation of powers in Kogi State? Many critical stakeholders in the state would not readily agree that the state executive and the legislature actually give practicality to this most crucial and cardinal principle of democratic governance. To them, the House of Assembly is…

  • Tinubu Can’t Save Buhari In 2019 – Adebanjo

    — 17th February 2018

    Elder statesman and a leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has given reasons why the Southwest won’t support the 2019 reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. In an interview with VINCENT KALU, the octogenarian, said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), isn’t a performing party and the president has not…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share