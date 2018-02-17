Lilygate’s Valentine’s Day a Celebration Of Love in Three Acts.

With its French-themed architecture, dainty finishing and quaint elegance, The Lilygate Lagos hotel is a visual experience that yields postcard photos befitting of treasured moments.

The coveted hotel became a nest for lovers seeking the romantic ‘oohs and aahs’ when the management handed a fiat to its clients to swan in the hotels exquisite ambience during Valentine’s Day. Such golden opportunity came in the form of a soirée, dubbed “Valentine at the Lilygate.” Meant for lovebirds, it was a celebration of love in three acts.

The First Act was a photo act whereby couples were handed a license to take as many photos as they want free of charge at the famous Lilygate Lobby. “Capture the enchanting evening with a photo at the romantic lobby of the Lilygate” urged the hotel.

What’s in a lobby? “Our lobby can compete with the best of hotels anywhere in the world,” this claim earlier made to Timeout by Ukpai Ama Orji, the hotel’s manager, is correct to the letter, except that it is an understatement. The Lilygate lobby is a work of art that has been one of the biggest fascinations with the Lagos’ professional photographers who thronged the hotel for wedding photo-shoots. On Valentine’s Day, lovers had a field day, taking picture-perfect snaps.

Act Two of The Lilygate’s Val evening took place at its signature Dunya restaurant. Tagged “Say it With Dinner,” the sumptuous four-course buffet dinner included a complimentary glass of wine and a surprise special gift for every man’s lady.

The Final Act was a “Chocolate-coated valentine jazz evening” at the Terrace, where valentines were swathed in smooth jazz rhythms while they sampled chef’s special barbeques.

Guests who lodged at the boutique hotel during Val’s week also benefitted from the treat of the week in more ways than one. For example, guests were also beneficiaries of the special gifts on Valentines night, aside the special rates they enjoyed. In the spirit of love, the Lilygate ‘love in the air’ treat lingers. It will lapse on February 18.