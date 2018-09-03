LaLiga: Messi sets new record in Barcelona win against Huesca

Barcelona star, Lionel Messi on Sunday made history in his side’s 8-2 thrashing of Huesca in the La Liga.

Goals from Messi (2), Suarez (2), Dembele (1), Rakitic (1) and Alba (1) ensured victory for the Catalans.

However, Hernandez and Falguera scored two goals for the visitors.

Messi was facing Huesca for the first time ever in La Liga, and the Argentine captain took just 16 minutes to open his account against Leo Franco’s men.

Messi’s brace against Huesca means he has now scored against 37 of the 40 teams he has faced in his La Liga career (386 goals), the most ever by any player in the Spanish topflight league.