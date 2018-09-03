– The Sun News
Huesca

LaLiga: Messi sets new record in Barcelona win against Huesca

— 3rd September 2018

Barcelona star, Lionel Messi on Sunday made history in his side’s 8-2 thrashing of Huesca in the La Liga.

Goals from Messi (2), Suarez (2), Dembele (1), Rakitic (1) and Alba (1) ensured victory for the Catalans.

However, Hernandez and Falguera scored two goals for the visitors.

READ ALSO NPFL: We can play 14 games in 8 weeks, says Kwara United Coach

Messi was facing Huesca for the first time ever in La Liga, and the Argentine captain took just 16 minutes to open his account against Leo Franco’s men.

Messi’s brace against Huesca means he has now scored against 37 of the 40 teams he has faced in his La Liga career (386 goals), the most ever by any player in the Spanish topflight league.

Latest

OGUN MONARCH

Ogun monarch enrolls for LL.M at 74

— 3rd September 2018

Moshood Adebayo A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, was among the students that have been registered for Masters degree in Law (LL.M) programme at the Babcock University, Ilishan. Oba Ogunleye is the Towulade of Akinale, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state. Details later…

  • ooni of ife

    Collection of PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday ordered that all major markets in Ife be closed to encourage traders and other residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The traditional ruler said in Ile-Ife that it was important that traders, artisans as well as other residents set aside time to collect…

  • police

    Police confirm killing of 11 persons in Jos

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Gunmen have killed 11 persons at Lopandet Dwei community in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau, the state’s Police Command confirmed on Monday. DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  in Jos that the attack was carried out on…

  • trafficking

    UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN UN Special Rapporteur Maria Giammarinaro will assess the issue of trafficking in persons in Nigeria, during an official visit to the country from Monday to Sept. 10. The new UN human rights expert would travel to Abuja, Lagos and Benin City during the three-day official visit. “My visit is an opportunity to meet with relevant stakeholders to…

  • unlawful

    3 men in court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Three men- Sikiru Shodimu, 27; Yusuf Shodimu, 22, and Ismaila Kehinde, 22, were on Monday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates‘ Court in Ogun, for unlawful possession of firearms. The defendants of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms  and belonging to a secret cult. The prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem…

