– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - NPFL: We can play 14 games in 8 weeks, says Kwara United Coach
3rd September 2018 - Collection of PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets
3rd September 2018 - Ventura avoids Ikea, will never get over Italy’s World Cup failure
3rd September 2018 - Palestine football chief to fight FIFA ban for inciting hatred
3rd September 2018 - Police confirm killing of 11 persons in Jos
3rd September 2018 - Xi announces $60bn financing for Africa
3rd September 2018 - UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria
3rd September 2018 - 3 men in court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms
3rd September 2018 - 2019 elections will not affect JAMB exams, says Registrar
3rd September 2018 - Chinese scientists develop new wound healing dressing material
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / NPFL: We can play 14 games in 8 weeks, says Kwara United Coach
KWARA UNITED

NPFL: We can play 14 games in 8 weeks, says Kwara United Coach

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The Technical Adviser of Kwara United FC of Ilorin, Abubakar Bala, says the club has the capacity to prosecute 14 games in eight weeks as initially proposed by the League Management Company (LMC).

Bala told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  on Monday in Ilorin that he was not happy at the abrupt end to the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

NAN recalls that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had been engulfed in a leadership battle which had delayed the resumption of the NPFL after the 2018 FIFA World Cup break.

READ ALSO Ventura avoids Ikea, will never get over Italy’s World Cup failure

Bala said that when he took over at Kwara United, the target given to him was to take the club out of relegation zone.

He, however, said he had put in place strategies to finish in the top 10.

“Having put into consideration the hazard of playing 14 games in eight weeks, Kwara United was ready to play the number of games within that stipulated period.

“We had used the mini break we had during the World Cup to prepare for such eventuality.

“We have two teams that we can rely on to prosecute those 14 games within eight weeks.

“So we have prepared enough to end up in the first 10 teams;  I am not happy with the way the league has ended, ” Bala said.

NAN reports that an emergency joint consultative meeting of the LMC and the 20 NPFL club owners had declared the league concluded after matchday 24, pronouncing Lobi Stars of Makurdi as having the highest points and the league champion.

The meeting was called against the backdrop of the adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country which resulted in the indefinite suspension of the resumption of the NPFL.

The circumstances also led to huge fixture congestion for both the league and Cup competitions.

The second of the six-point resolution of the meeting was that none of the 20 NPFL clubs would be relegated to the lower league.

The meeting also agreed that four clubs would be promoted from the Nigeria National League(NNL), bringing the number of the NPFL clubs for the 2018/19 season to 24.

READ ALSO Palestine football chief to fight FIFA ban for inciting hatred

It was also resolved that the 2018/19 NPFL season will commence in November with a total of 24 participating teams divided into two groups of 12 teams each.

The 2018/2019 Season commencing November would  be played on 22 match days ending with a playoff to determine the winner by May 2019

Also resolved at the meeting was that three teams from each group (a total of six) would be relegated from the NPFL after the conclusion of the 2018/2019 season.

Two teams would also be promoted to NPFL from the NNL 2019 Season, allowing the NPFL to revert to the normal structure of 20 teams as from the 2019/2020 season.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ooni of ife

Collection of PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets

— 3rd September 2018

NAN The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday ordered that all major markets in Ife be closed to encourage traders and other residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The traditional ruler said in Ile-Ife that it was important that traders, artisans as well as other residents set aside time to collect…

  • police

    Police confirm killing of 11 persons in Jos

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Gunmen have killed 11 persons at Lopandet Dwei community in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau, the state’s Police Command confirmed on Monday. DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  in Jos that the attack was carried out on…

  • trafficking

    UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN UN Special Rapporteur Maria Giammarinaro will assess the issue of trafficking in persons in Nigeria, during an official visit to the country from Monday to Sept. 10. The new UN human rights expert would travel to Abuja, Lagos and Benin City during the three-day official visit. “My visit is an opportunity to meet with relevant stakeholders to…

  • unlawful

    3 men in court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Three men- Sikiru Shodimu, 27; Yusuf Shodimu, 22, and Ismaila Kehinde, 22, were on Monday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates‘ Court in Ogun, for unlawful possession of firearms. The defendants of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms  and belonging to a secret cult. The prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem…

  • OLOYEDE

    2019 elections will not affect JAMB exams, says Registrar

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said that the 2019 general elections would not affect the board’s 2019/2020 examination. He made this remark while fielding questions from journalists shortly after delivering the 2018 Annual Sobo Sowemimo Lecture of the Abeokuta Club in Abeokuta. Oloyede said that since…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share