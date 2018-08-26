– The Sun News
Latest
26th August 2018 - Lai Mohammed cracks guests ribs at wedding reception
26th August 2018 - EPL: Patient Fabinho adapting to ‘intense’ Premier League
26th August 2018 - NAHCON begins pilgrims’ return journey on Monday.
26th August 2018 - Trump, Obama, Clinton, Bush, Carter, others mourn Sen. McCain
26th August 2018 - Killings: APC chides Bayelsa govt, alleges cover-up
26th August 2018 - 2019: APGA to field presidential candidate
26th August 2018 - IPOB raps S’ East Govs, Ohanaeze, Igbo politicians
26th August 2018 - Nigerian pilots make history as Air Peace takes delivery of Boeing 777-300 aircraft                                   
26th August 2018 - Buhari congratulates human rights activist, Richard Akinnola at 60
26th August 2018 - Boko Haram: Again, Army cautions troops on indiscriminate use of social media
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Lai Mohammed cracks guests ribs at wedding reception
wedding

Lai Mohammed cracks guests ribs at wedding reception

— 26th August 2018

NAN

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed got guests at a wedding reception, on Saturday in Ilorin roaring with laughter following his jocoserious remarks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the minister was the Chairman at the reception of the wedding of Tolulope Ajibola and Kolapo Faleye, both petroleum engineers.

Tolulope is the daughter Chief Simon Ajibola, a former Senator who represented Kwara South in the National Assembly while the groom’s father is Mr. Olufemi Faleye also from Kwara.

Addressing the couple and guests, the minister said,: “I am so delighted to be invited to be the chairman of this wedding ceremony because wedding ceremony is a thing of joy.

READ ALSO NAHCON begins pilgrims’ return journey on Monday.

“I pray that happiness will not cease from our homes.

Mohammed, though a staunch Muslim, quoted from the Holy Bible to the admiration of guests.

Speaking extempore, he said: “I will start my address by referring us to the Book of Isaiah chapter 4, verse 1 which says:

“The time shall come when seven women shall take hold of one man and say food, shelter we shall provide, please let us bear your name to save us this disgrace.

“So, I rejoice with Pelumi that God has given you, your own husband. I pray your union shall be fruitful and enduring.

“To the groom, I want to refer you to the Book of Deuteronomy 24:5 which says: When a man weds, he shall not be called upon to go to war or work. He shall stay in the house with the wife for one full year.

“I am going to speak with Mr. Faleye to allow you to stay for one year so that you can do your duty.

Not done with the amused guests, the minister dropped his last advice which threw the audience in the hall into uncontrollable laughter.

“I am going to end my address by giving you a valuable advice. By the Grace of God, Pelumi will be fruitful and give birth to male and female children.

“I am giving you this advice based on 38 years of experience in marriage with my wife, here, pointing to Alhaja Kudirat, sitting by his side.

“Whenever, Pelumi takes in and you want to know whether the baby will be a boy or a girl, you need not go to any hospital or do any scanning.

“Follow my example which had worked and never failed.

“When the pregnancy is eight months old, take a brand new N1000 note, put it in the navel of Pelumi. If the baby moves, it is a girl. If it does not move, it is a boy. Don’t ask me why.”

NAN reports that the minister earlier attended the marriage solemnisation at the Month Olives Anglican Church, Tanke, Ilorin.

In a sermon, the Vicar, Rotimi Omotoye said marriage is honourable and enjoyable. He enjoined the couple to build their union with the fear of God, love, trust and endurance.

Speaking to the congregation, comprising politicians, the clergy admonished those in authority to render selfless service to the people and shun unreasonable acquisition of wealth and material things.

He also charged the government of the day to do more in improving security, peaceful co-existence as well as alleviating poverty and improving the living standard of the citizens.

READ ALSO 2019: APGA to field presidential candidate

Reacting to the exhortation by the priest in an interview, the Information minister said President Muhammadu Buhari is on the right path.

Mohammed said: “The pastor said that government should aim at alleviating poverty, improving the lives of the citizens. If these are the yardsticks for good governance, I think we have passed.

“I can make bold to say that government that feeds 8,500,000 pupils everyday is a government that is benefiting the people.

“A government that provides infrastructure such as rail, roads, bridges, power and water is a government that is reaching out to people and touching lives.

“I came out of that service more convinced that this government is on the right path because all our programmes are meant not for a few individuals but for the public.

The minister reiterated that the administration was on the right track and everything is being done for the benefit of Nigerians as a whole and not for few Nigerians

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MONDAY

NAHCON begins pilgrims’ return journey on Monday.

— 26th August 2018

NAN The return journey of Nigeria’s 55,000 pilgrims who performed this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia begins on Monday, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said. Its Director of Operations, Abdullahi Saleh, announced this on Sunday in Jeddah after a meeting with the airline operators. He said the operation would be concluded within…

  • BAYELSA

    Killings: APC chides Bayelsa govt, alleges cover-up

    — 26th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the Bayelsa State Government accusing it of cover up over the alleged killing of two APC members by suspected thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd) had, in a press conference, fingered…

  • APGA

    2019: APGA to field presidential candidate

    — 26th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Saturday, said it would field a presidential candidate in next year’s general elections. Resolution to field a presidential candidate was taken at the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia, Anambra State, on Friday. APGA had, in previous general elections, since…

  • IPOB

    IPOB raps S’ East Govs, Ohanaeze, Igbo politicians

    — 26th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Smarting from the seeming silence of prominent Igbo leaders on the plight of pro Biafra groups in the hands of the federal government, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), on Saturday, came hard on Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South East governors, traditional rulers and politicians. The IPOB, in a statement signed by its Media…

  • PILOTS

    Nigerian pilots make history as Air Peace takes delivery of Boeing 777-300 aircraft                                   

    — 26th August 2018

    Louis Ibah Nigeria’s local carrier, Air Peace Airlines Limited, on Saturday, took delivery of a Boeing 777-300 aircraft in readiness for the commencement of its international operations.                        The new aircraft, a 320-seater Boeing 777-300 christened  “Ojochide” and marked 5N-BUU,  touched down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 1.37p.m. to a traditional water …

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share