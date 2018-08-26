– The Sun News
APGA

2019: APGA to field presidential candidate

— 26th August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Saturday, said it would field a presidential candidate in next year’s general elections.

Resolution to field a presidential candidate was taken at the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia, Anambra State, on Friday.

APGA had, in previous general elections, since after its first and second attempts in 2003 and 2007 through the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, had adopted the Presidential candidate of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: IPOB raps S’ East Govs, Ohanaeze, Igbo politicians

At the BoT meeting which was at the instance of the Chairman and national leader, Governor Willie Obiano, the Board members deliberated on, among other issues, the future of the party with specific attention on the 2019 general elections and the options before the party.

Secretary of APGA BoT, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, revealed that after due considerations based on popular demand by party members, the party resolved to field a Presidential candidate with the ticket zoned to the North and the Vice Presidential Candidate to the South-East.

Shinkafi argued that with what was happening in the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), “APGA, having been founded on sound political principles, values, and ideology, will present a viable solution to the sociopolitical problems Nigeria is presently facing.”

He stressed that aside exercising its right to contest every political position, the party was not going to contest the presidential election just to be noticed.

According to him, APGA was set to field qualified candidates to fly its flag just as it would evolve strategies that would enable the party achieve the ambition of forming a central government in 2019.

 

