“There is a kind of power-play over the regulation of the ports. There are port designs in different forms all over the world. You have independent port regulators and you have port designs, which are done

by the ports themselves. But if the government has given the powers to NSC to do that, it is left for NSC and NPA to come together and see how these things can be done because it

is not all about the space or the volume of cargo.

“Once your import and export policy and trade-related policies are not reformed there is bound to be crisis. We are having one of the most difficult regimes in the whole world. In trade across border we are 183 from 190 countries all over the world. In Africa we are the last. So, you have one of the most expensive regimes,” he said. Tank farms Tracing the origin of tank farms, Amiwero said that the idea came when the refineries collapsed and the country has to refine crude outside Nigeria. “We cannot refine the crude oil here. The almost 68 tank farms are brought in politically and the owners are big-time politicians. So, it is a terrible situation and it is an explosion. You don’t need the tank farms

if the refineries are working. If the ports are working you don’t need the tank farms. A tank farm is like a storehouse. Before Ghana got their oil they were refining our oil. They have a refinery,” he said. Traffic lockdown: Economic activities grounded in Lagos as businesses count losses Business and commercial activities around the Apapa, Oshodi and Badagry corridors are now on the verge of closure following the protracted total traffic lockdown that has left in its trail severe anguish on citizens who wonder if there is still any government authority to help them out of the quagmire. This is as truckers have continued to roam the streets of Lagos, especially the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, like a village deity, leaving in their trail huge financial losses, accidents and deaths while the authorities look the other way. The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority had only made a feeble effort at ensuring that terminal operators and shipping companies provide holding bays for their trucks with most of the shippers calling her bluff. But the trucks most of them travelling from Kano, Kaduna and Niger states and other parts of the country spend months on traffic to lift cargoes or return their empty containers to the ports due largely to anchoring spaces and the deplorable condition of the roads. Thus, the drivers of the trucks now bath, defecate and sleep in their vehicles for days. To add to their frustration, they are forced to bribe their way to the ports. The security agencies who accept these bribes promise to facilitate their way to the ports, but on every occasion they fail to take them to their ‘Promised land,’as the chaotic situation is no respecter of any driver, including those who tried to bribe their way through. On July 6, this year, the drivers embarked on an indefinite strike to protest extortion and harsh operating environment. The strike, which lasted for two weeks was resolved without a concrete solution to their plight. The President of Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, confirmed that there are several urgent issues to protest about. He disclosed that the problem was not only about lack of holding bays and truck terminals, but that there are other challenges and urgent problems facing truckers in the country. According to him, most policies reeled out by the NPA, Lagos State government, terminal operators and even shipping companies, contradict one another, pointing out that they have failed to address the problems over time, leaving the industry in shambles. This, he said, has become increasingly difficult to operate in the country, especially in the face of decayed infrastructure, multiple and often conflicting regulations. He added that the few holding bays provided by some terminal operators and shipping companies are filled up and there are no other places to drop empty containers. One of the protesting drivers who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that following the introduction of the call-up system by NPA, they have been forced to remain on queue for two weeks only to be asked

by the Navy and Police to pay some money to be allowed into the ports. “We are truck drivers who through our services add value to the import and export trade. But it is not our responsibility to provide the necessary infrastructure like container holding bays, truck terminals and good roads. The roads leading to Apapa ports are very bad and affect our vehicles negatively. Above all, we are faced with extortion. We have been pushed to the wall and we can no longer stomach it.” Indeed, the Apapa Ports were designed to handle 30 metric tonnes of goods, but are currently overstretched to handle 80 metric tonnes of goods. Though the vessel traffic peaked at 5,369 in 2013, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that this declined to 4,025 in 2016. Also construction engineers have raised the alarm of a looming danger as heavy-duty vehicles continue to stay on the bridges for days thereby exerting unnecessary weight on them. READ ALSO: Otedola Bridge incident: Lagos restricts tankers to designated route They disclosed that an empty 20-feet container weighs about 2,000 kilogrammes (kg) while a 40-feet container doubles the kilogrammes. With an average truck weighing about 14,000kg, the total weight of 25 stationary trucks on a bridge is around 450,000kg, beside the weight of other vehicles, they said. “If this is allowed to continue, in a short while, most of the bridges in Lagos will become death traps or collapse,” they said. Meanwhile, a report by a leading maritime consulting firm revealed that more than half of the container trucks visiting Apapa, Lagos, on a daily basis have no immediate business to transact at the ports. The report by a don of the Lagos Business School (LBS), Dr. Frank Ojadi, also stated that truckers that genuinely have businesses in Apapa Port spend an average turnaround time of two days. “The report was prepared with the purpose of giving insight into the number of container trucks coming into Apapa Port in relation to the total number of trucks stationed on the Apapa roads. “Two points were selected – the start of Creek Road at the tip of Liverpool Bridge and the start of Wharf Road near Area B – to collect information on trucks coming into Apapa. It was observed that 44 per cent of the containers coming into the Apapa community through these access points are intended for transactions in Apapa Port, while 56 per cent do not have any form of transaction in the port. “The data gathered were analysed to show the time and frequency taken from sighting to entry into the port,” he said. However, most of the maritime and transport stakeholders believe that the solution to the Apapa gridlock was to compel the shipping lines to receive all empty containers at their empty depots. The report, however, disagreed, stating that, “while the popular notion on the return of empty containers have no direct impact on port operations, the study supports the assumption that it may compound the Apapa gridlock. This is because more than 80 per cent of truckers drop off empties and pick up imports. This implies that the return of empty containers to the depots will add more trucks to the road when they have to return the empties to the terminal.” Meanwhile, workers and businessmen in Lagos no longer observe official hours of resumption and closing because of the unfortunate traffic gridlock.