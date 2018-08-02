“But we all must know that Apapa crisis is more than traffic issues. That is where all states depend on for revenue through the Customs, because the revenue is shared at the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). If anything goes wrong at the port, whatever they get from the FAAC could reduce.

“The Apapa congestion is a national issue that requires urgent attention. The oil pipelines should be revived to discourage the trend of thousands of trucks coming from other parts of the country to lift petroleum products from Apapa.

“It is bad that we still use trucks to lift petroleum products from Apapa to other parts of the country. As it is now, other ports in Nigeria must begin to work immediately to decongest the gridlock in Lagos. Whatever has led to the continual use of trucks to lift fuel, which is, vandalism of the pipelines, should be addressed immediately.

“We believe that this will allow the roads to become free. We don’t need to continuously use taxpayers’ money to build roads that would be destroyed by tankers. We call on the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the DPR to work towards reviving the pipelines.”

Another issue addressed by the governor was the development of tank farms in the Ijegun area of Lagos. While noting that he had nothing against the redistribution of tank farms, Ambode maintained that such should not be sited in highly-populated areas.

“We don’t need tank farms within the Lagos metropolis anymore,” said the governor. “There are 86 tank farms in Apapa alone. That is a serious danger waiting to happen. Beyond Apapa, they have approved tank farms in Ijegun axis and that is where we have huge population.

“We need to redistribute tank farm establishments to outer borders and other parts. This is what we believe should be done at this moment to free Lagos roads,” he said.

The governor explained that the town hall meetings had afforded him the opportunity to hear directly from the people, adding that many people and communities had also received immediate answers from the government during such meetings.

“Our promise from the very beginning was that we were going to give you a government of inclusion and it’s very clear that we are on track.

“We are happy to be here. We are everywhere meeting the needs of our people, asking them what the issues are and wanting to respond positively to those issues. Yes, we are not perfect, we would try our best but our people know that we are doing things that would create prosperity for their future,” he said.