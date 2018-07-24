– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - Lagos sets up joint security, stakeholders’ operation to restore sanity in Apapa
24th July 2018 - Aregbesola’s office up in flames
24th July 2018 - Lalong solicits British Govt’s support on people with disabilities
24th July 2018 - Osinbajo extends joint operation to clear Apapa gridlock by 48-hrs
24th July 2018 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos task force frees service lane to ease traffic
24th July 2018 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos suspends approval for devt. of tank farms
24th July 2018 - Rotary Int’l honours Ugwuanyi for good governance
24th July 2018 - APC crisis: Oshiomhole meets Kalu, Uzodinma, others
24th July 2018 - 2019: No election’ll hold in South East, pro-Biafra groups vow
24th July 2018 - Okorocha boasts as APC picks new chairman
Home / National / Lagos sets up joint security, stakeholders’ operation to restore sanity in Apapa
LAGOS

Lagos sets up joint security, stakeholders’ operation to restore sanity in Apapa

— 24th July 2018

The Lagos State Government, last Thursday, set up a joint operation involving security agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector to remove all containerised trucks and tankers parked along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway commencing from Friday.

Tagged ‘Operation Restore Sanity On Lagos Roads,’ the exercise will be carried out from early hours of Friday to Monday by 1000 policemen, 500 officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), 100 officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), 120 officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and 250 personnel of the Nigerian Military including Army, Air Force and the Navy.

Apart from providing the equipment to be used for the operation, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) will also deploy 20 officials, while the relevant unions within the maritime sector such as Amalgamation of Container Truck Owners Association, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), National Association of Transport Operators (NATO), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), among others will provide hundreds of their members to serve as Task Force to work with security agencies.

Addressing a press briefing after an emergency meeting on the chaos in Apapa axis as a result of the gridlock, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal said the decision to set up the operation became imperative owing to the need to restore sanity and prevent complete breakdown of law and order.

He said though the issues which gave rise to the sorry state of affairs on the federal roads and bridges linking the ports ranges from ports operational problems, activities of tank farms and shipping lines who don’t have holding bays in clear contravention to the law, and diversion as a result of ongoing construction, among others, the State Government nonetheless would not fold it arms and allow the sufferings of the people to continue, a development he said necessitated the operation.

He said it was gratifying that all stakeholders unanimously agreed that the operation should commence with immediate effect, while the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other relevant agencies work to fashion out permanent solution to the issues within the Ports which gave rise to the gridlock.

According to the CP, “Everybody is aware of the madness going on along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway that has been completely blocked by trailers and tankers. The same problem we have on our bridges in Western Avenue, Iganmu and Apapa axis.

“However, it would be irresponsible of us to continue to watch and allow Lagosians go through these period of untold hardship without coming up with strong palliative and security measures and strong joint effort to at least ease the traffic problem and allow for free flow of traffic, while agencies that are responsible for these problems sit together like I hear they are doing currently and fashion out permanent solutions to the problems.

“We have held series of meetings between yesterday and today and we have come up immediately with a resolve to immediately start ‘Operation Restore Sanity On Lagos Roads’. This operation which kicks off by early hours of Friday is intended to move trucks and containers from our roads, highways and bridges to designated locations.

“Thereafter, inventory will be made. The shipping companies themselves will be called to send their representatives to take inventory of these containers and at least have records that the containers have been taken to the designated locations so that they can continue their activities from there,” Edgal said.

READ ALSO: Aregbesola’s office up in flames

He commended motorists and Lagos residents especially those staying in the Apapa axis for their patience and understanding so far, just as he assured that concerted efforts would be made to free the road between Friday and Monday, while another level of engagement would commence with the NPA, tank farm owners, shipping companies, Shippers Council and other stakeholders to forestall a repeat of the gridlock.

He also urged Maritime Union Workers, in the interest of the nation, to shelve their planned strike action and other moves they have so far embarked on which led to the gridlock, while also appealing to Lagos residents to bear with government especially in the event of diversions to ensure removal of the parked trucks and containers.

Also speaking, LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Olawale Musa assured residents that normalcy and order would soon be restored, saying that the men of the agency had fully been mobilized.

“Just to tell Lagosians that as a government, we are very responsive and for a situation that is beyond our control and not our doing, we are nonetheless making all efforts to ease the problems of Lagosians.

“We are on ground and we are going to ensure that sanity is restored on our roads. If the people are suffering, we are also suffering because for me to get to Apapa is a big problem to access the road but with all stakeholders coming together to solve these problems, we assure Lagosians that very soon we are going to restore order,” Musa said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAGOS

Lagos sets up joint security, stakeholders’ operation to restore sanity in Apapa

— 24th July 2018

The Lagos State Government, last Thursday, set up a joint operation involving security agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector to remove all containerised trucks and tankers parked along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway commencing from Friday. Tagged ‘Operation Restore Sanity On Lagos Roads,’ the exercise will be carried out from early hours of Friday to Monday…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Aregbesola’s office up in flames

    — 24th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The office of Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was, on Monday evening, razed by fire. Daily Sun gathered that the fire outbreak occurred at exactly 5:02p.m. at the White House, in Abere, Osogbo, the state capital. Media adviser to the governor, Mr. Shola Fasure, told the Daily Sun that a faulty air-conditioning…

  • LALONG

    Lalong solicits British Govt’s support on people with disabilities

    — 24th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has solicited the support of British Government in addressing the plight and pathetic condition of people living with disabilities in Plateau State. In a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, it said the governor made the plea when he…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo extends joint operation to clear Apapa gridlock by 48-hrs

    — 24th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has extended the 72-hour joint operation to restore order around Apapa and environs after activities of truck drivers had caused traffic gridlock and made vehicular movement around the axis near impossible over the past few days, by another 48 hours. He had, on Friday, given a 72 hour…

  • LAGOS

    Apapa gridlock: Lagos task force frees service lane to ease traffic

    — 24th July 2018

    The Joint Task Force set up by the Lagos State Government involving security agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector to remove all containerised trucks and tankers parked along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway has opened up the service lane in the axis. Speaking with reporters after inspecting the progress of the operation in company of heads…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share