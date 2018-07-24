Aregbesola’s office up in flames

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The office of Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was, on Monday evening, razed by fire.

Daily Sun gathered that the fire outbreak occurred at exactly 5:02p.m. at the White House, in Abere, Osogbo, the state capital.

Media adviser to the governor, Mr. Shola Fasure, told the Daily Sun that a faulty air-conditioning unit and power surge caused the outbreak.

He, however, described it as a minor incident as no valuable item or document was affected, adding that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by security officers and fire fighters.

Fasure said there was no political undertone to the incident, insisting that the governor’s house was the most guarded and secured by the security personnel in the state.

He said some staff and security personnel were outside and noticed billows of smoke through the office of the governor and sensed danger.

According to him, they rushed there immediately and discovered that it was already on fire. He said they had to force the windows open to put out the fire.

The Osun State Fire Service personnel were also on hand to put out the fire.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Lani Baderinwa, also confirmed the development in a statement that, “The fire incident was as a result of power surge which occurred in one of the air conditioners inside the office of the governor.”

“It is heartening to note that not a single document or equipment was destroyed and nobody was hurt. We reiterate that every document in the governor’s office is intact,” Baderinwa said.

It is not a serious fire outbreak.The fire mainly affected the office of the governor alone. No other office was affected.”

“It is regrettable that the electricity suppliers have been persistently unable to regulate the supply of power to meet the necessary standard.

“Many Nigerians have lost their property to power surges and other electrical malfunctioning.

“We urge the electricity supplier to save this situation by conforming with the rules and regulations of electricity supply.”