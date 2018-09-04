– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Lagos records 3,089 sexual, domestic violence cases in 8 months
4th September 2018 - 2019: David Mark joins presidential race
4th September 2018 - FG inaugurates 17-man anti-graft panel
4th September 2018 - Buhari, NDDC condole with family of ex-MD, Aginighan
4th September 2018 - Direct primaries: Protesters ground APC secretariat
4th September 2018 - PDP must not lose Osun guber poll – Saraki
4th September 2018 - Akpabio: Lawyers descend on Sagay
4th September 2018 - 2019: Senator Marafa’s faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara
3rd September 2018 - FG ’ll strengthen the Nigerian Navy- Defence Minister
3rd September 2018 - Olateru, AIB CEO, elected Fellow, Royal Aeronautical Society, joins Chatham House
Home / National / Lagos records 3,089 sexual, domestic violence cases in 8 months
DSRVT

Lagos records 3,089 sexual, domestic violence cases in 8 months

— 4th September 2018
Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has lamented astronomical increase in the cases of rape and domestic violence, disclosing that it received 3,089 cases through its agency, Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSRVT) in the last eight months.

The government also said a total of 1,187 children have been exposed to domestic violence across the state within the same period.
The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), who spoke on the activities of the DSRVT , yesterday, also said the agency handled 1,037 children’s cases in the same period, while seven convictions for sexual assault were recorded.
“From January 2018 till August 2018, DSVRT has recorded 3,089 cases. This indicates that the number of reports has doubled since last year when DVSRT handled a total of 1,044 cases for the entire year,” he said.
Represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Funmilola Odunlami, Kazeem said:
“From January 2018 till August 2018, the team has handled 1,037 cases in the office, 939 domestic violence cases, 245 child abuse, 40 defilement cases, 22 rape cases, 13 cases of attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration, 10 sexual assault by penetration cases and 48 other cases.
“We have recorded on average, 150 cases monthly. There are reported cases, through the $6,820 platform, which was commissioned in 2017, to facilitate the swift reporting of incidents of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse.
From January 1, 2018, till date, DSVRT has received 2,052 reports via the 6,820 short code.
“A total of 718 actual cases were reported (a lot of the reporters were testing the short code to see if it actually works).
Hence, DSVRT has responded to 357 reports of Domestic Violence, 195 reports of sexual abuse and 166 reports of child abuse, all reported via the 6,820 platform.
He expressed delight that the platform had broken the initial barrier of people who did not want to make a formal report at an office or police station. We are now able to interact directly with survivors and concerned witnesses and take vital steps in dealing with a case.
 “This year, the team has also given a stronger focus on children who have witnessed intimate partner violence. A total of 1,187 children have been exposed to domestic violence within the home.
Some of these children have been taken through counselling programmes, to ensure they are able to psychologically deal with the events they have witnessed, without it having a permanent and negative impact on them.”
]
To sensitise residents on the ills of the sexual violence and abuse as well as enlighten survivors,  the commissioner said a walk/mobile gender-based violence clinic is scheduled for Wednesday next week, with Jakande Estate and Okota as routes, because of the number of cases reported in the areas.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DSRVT

Lagos records 3,089 sexual, domestic violence cases in 8 months

— 4th September 2018

Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has lamented astronomical increase in the cases of rape and domestic violence, disclosing that it received 3,089 cases through its agency, Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSRVT) in the last eight months. The government also said a total of 1,187 children have been exposed to domestic violence across the state within…

  • MARK

    2019: David Mark joins presidential race

    — 4th September 2018

    Mark will either, by himself, or through a representative, visit the party’s national secretariat to pick his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.   Ismail Omipidan Barring any last minute change of plan, immediate past Senate President and the longest serving senator in Nigeria’s contemporary political history, David Mark, will formally declare his intention to run for…

  • 17 MAN

    FG inaugurates 17-man anti-graft panel

    — 4th September 2018

    Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has inaugurated a 17-man monitoring and evaluation committee on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy spanning 2017 through 2021.  He did so in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, yesterday. Malami said the mandate of the committee, whose members are drawn from different sectors, is to ensure that the national anti-corruption strategy is delivered…

  • AGINIGHAN

    Buhari, NDDC condole with family of ex-MD, Aginighan

    — 4th September 2018

    Aginighan, his son, Tammy, and police orderly died in an auto crash along the Mbiama section of the East-West Road in Bayelsa State.  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the board, management and staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and the Ijaw Community in Delta…

  • PROTESTERS

    Direct primaries: Protesters ground APC secretariat

    — 4th September 2018

    The protesters under the auspices of Grassroot Mobilisation for President Buhari/Osibanjo, claimed they are strongly in support of direct primaries Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Discontent over the mode of primary the All Progressives Congress (APC) will adopt for the 2019 general election continued, yesterday, when protesters grounded activities at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The protesters…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share