4th September 2018 - 2019: David Mark joins presidential race
4th September 2018 - FG inaugurates 17-man anti-graft panel
4th September 2018 - Buhari, NDDC condole with family of ex-MD, Aginighan
4th September 2018 - Direct primaries: Protesters ground APC secretariat
4th September 2018 - PDP must not lose Osun guber poll – Saraki
4th September 2018 - Akpabio: Lawyers descend on Sagay
4th September 2018 - 2019: Senator Marafa’s faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara
3rd September 2018 - FG ’ll strengthen the Nigerian Navy- Defence Minister
3rd September 2018 - Olateru, AIB CEO, elected Fellow, Royal Aeronautical Society, joins Chatham House
3rd September 2018 - Navy inducts over 200 assorted boats in 2 years
Home / Cover / National / 2019: David Mark joins presidential race
MARK

2019: David Mark joins presidential race

— 4th September 2018

Mark will either, by himself, or through a representative, visit the party’s national secretariat to pick his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.  

Ismail Omipidan

Barring any last minute change of plan, immediate past Senate President and the longest serving senator in Nigeria’s contemporary political history, David Mark, will formally declare his intention to run for president, today.

READ ALSO: Why it won’t be easy to remove Saraki as Senate President – Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki

He will run on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). 

The party has already scheduled its presidential primary poll for early next month.

Sources told Daily Sun, yesterday night, that Mark will either, by himself, or through a representative, visit the party’s Wadata Plaza national Secretariat today to pick his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.  

Before Mark, other aspirants for the PDP ticket, who have formally declared for the presidency, include former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido; former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso;  former minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; former Kano State governor and Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau; former PDP interim chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; former Sokoto governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, Datti Baba Ahmed and former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah Jang.

READ ALSO: I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president-Jang

It was gathered that Mark’s declaration followed months of consultations, having gone round the country to meet stakeholders and party leaders on his aspiration.

Senator Mark, it was gathered, has met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; few state governors and other PDP stakeholders.

With Mark’s entry, the North East and North Central now have two aspirants each, while the North West has the highest number of aspirants. The PDP has zoned the presidency to the North. At the last count, the North West has eight aspirants.

“Beyond being a Christian from the North, Mark sees himself as a stabiliser and one who has what it takes to unite this country. You saw the stability he brought to the Senate during his tenure between 2007 to 2015. You saw how he calmed frayed nerves during the (late President Umaru Musa) Yar’Adua’s turbulent era. 

“If he wanted to rock the boat, then, he could have easily done so. And, you know he is the last man standing, talking about the league of retired generals in Nigerian politics. So, I think he stands a chance.

READ ALSO: Senators chide APC for making Saraki issue in Nigerian politics

“Unlike others, however, he did his consultations quietly. If not for a few people who knew about it, his consultations were never in the media; it was a deliberate strategy,” one of the sources close to Mark’s camp disclosed to Daily Sun.

