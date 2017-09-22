The Sun News
Lagos new legal year activities may be shifted

— 22nd September 2017

Strong indications emerged at the weekend that the activities lined up for the New Legal Year programme of the Lagos State Judiciary may be postponed.

The New Legal Year event had earlier been scheduled to hold on Monday, September 25, 2017 but it emerged on Friday that the programme will be shifted.

According to credible sources within the state’s judiciary, the postponement is to allow the swearing-in of Justice Opeyemi Oke as the Acting Chief Judge of the State.

The State Government, in a statement issued on Friday by Mr Habib Aruna, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, had announced that Justice Oke would be sworn-in on Monday.

According to the statement, Justice Oke, who is the most senior judge of the State Judiciary, is to be sworn-in as CJ in acting capacity following the retirement of outgoing Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade who will attain the statutory retirement age on September 24, 2017.

Justice Atilade had on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at Lagos House to officially announce her retirement from the State’s judiciary.

