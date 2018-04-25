Lagos to fight drug abuse among youth to standstill — Commissioner— 25th April 2018
NAN
The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Agboola Dabiri, on Wednesday decried the rate of drug abuse and other social vices among the youth.
He said it was a menace which had become a “cankerworm”, vowing, however, that the state government was ready to tackle and fight it to a standstill.
Dabiri spoke at the ongoing annual ministerial briefing in Alausa to mark the third year of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode in office.
The commissioner said that drug abuse among the youth had gone beyond the conventional use of marijuana and cigarette smoking.
“They are now into strange things like intake of codeine, tramadol, mixture of soda drinks and bleach, toothpaste, use of LCD tablets, even to the extent of the use of the venom of black mamba snake,” he said.
Dabiri said that the state government would intensify efforts on various opportunities for the youth, which include job creation, leadership and vocational training, among others.
“A lot of programmes have been lined up to tackle the menace and we will fight it to a standstill.
“We are equally engaging non governmental agencies and youth organisations for them to sensitise their members and youths on peaceful conduct,” the commissioner said.
According to him, the state government in 2016 developed and launched the state’s youth policy, a document guiding the conduct and affairs of youths in the state.
He said that the government, to address the upsurge of youth unemployment, trained a total of 13, 314 youths in various vocations.
Dabiri said that the Ministry had also commenced the implementation of the Youth Economic Empowerment Scheme, where a total number of 900 youths were expected to be trained in various vocations over a 9-month period.
During the period under review, the commissioner said that 57,350 students benefitted from individual and group counselling sessions to curb truancy, gangsterism and other social vices.
He said that five pregnant students were assisted to access adequate antenatal and delivery services and were also integrated back to school.
Dabiri said 150 reported cases of sexual and physical abuse were treated, while with the introduction of the state’s Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy, more students and pupils were encouraged to report cases of abuse.
“The response has been helpful, effective and indeed created an open door for children and parents to sell information to us,” the commissioner said.
On rehabilitation services, he said that 1,680 beggars , destitute and mentally-challenged persons and street children were rescued off the streets, out of which 1299 rehabilitated were released to their relations for reintegration.
Dabiri said that 162 abandoned children were rescued during the period under review, comprising 62 male and 100 female.
On adoption and fostering services, he said 91 adoption cases were legalised at various family courts.
The commissioner said that the Ministry would continue to create an enabling environment that promotes youth and social development services, thereby giving succour to the vulnerable.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Lamido campaign condemns President’s comment on Nigerian youths19th April 2018
-
-
Latest
Lagos to fight drug abuse among youth to standstill — Commissioner— 25th April 2018
NAN The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Agboola Dabiri, on Wednesday decried the rate of drug abuse and other social vices among the youth. He said it was a menace which had become a “cankerworm”, vowing, however, that the state government was ready to tackle and fight it to a standstill….
-
JUST IN: Court sends Sen. Nwaoboshi to Ikoyi prison— 25th April 2018
A federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has remanded Peter Nwaoboshi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Delta North, in Ikoyi prison. The trial judge, Mohammed Idris, ruled that the senator be remanded till Friday pending the hearing of the his bail application. Sen. Nwaoboshi was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…
-
Buhari meets APC governors, seeks support for Oshiomhole— 25th April 2018
• Ex-Edo gov not alternative to Oyegun, says Airhiavbere Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has met with state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to solicit their support for former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole. Buhari allegedly seeks to sway the party’s governors in the direction of…
-
BREAKING: Reps summon Buhari over Benue killings, others— 25th April 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts by the Federal Government to check endless killings in Benue State and security challenges in other part of the country. The House also resolved to shut down the National Assembly for three legislative days in…
-
CBN intervenes with $210m in forex market— 25th April 2018
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday stepped into the inter-bank sector of the Foreign Exchange (forex) market, yet again, intervening in the wholesale segment and other sectors of the market to the tune of $210 million. Figures released by the bank, April 24, 2018, revealed that the Wholesale sector of the market got another injection of $100 million, just as the Small and…
-
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Cee-C, Double Wahala for fans and haters— 24th April 2018
The most talked about reality show in Nigeria has finally come to an end after 85 days, the finalist arrived Nigeria yesterday and fans were welcomed contestants home. Cee-C (Cynthia Nwadiora), arguably the most controversial housemate and the first runner up, was allegedly attacked by non-fans who tagged her as bitter and troublesome. But there…
South-West Report
Rise and fall of Iwo Emirate— 19th April 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The speed at which it rose and fell was quite alarming. The Iwo Emirate created by the Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, could not survive the fierce criticisms that trailed its short existence. The monarch had kindled the fire of controversy when he adopted emir title. Emir is a…
-
Abuja Metro
Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium— 18th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu Perhaps, in consideration of its importance as an instrument of unity and symbol of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, city planners strategically located the Abuja National Stadium at the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was designed to make a statement that sports was really a source of happiness to many…
Oriental News
Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug— 18th April 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba What is in a name? In Igbo, the word Buharia means ‘remove to another area’ or ‘take to another place.’ It means to carry something from one point to another. Buharia Market popularly known as Good Morning or Vegetable Market, which sits atop a hill that over looks the Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge…
-
Features
OAM Foundation awards scholarship to blind undergraduate— 25th April 2018
Bianca Iboma In keeping with its humanitarian gesture and commitment to the welfare of persons living with albinism, the Onome Akinlolu Majaro Foundation has taken its community support higher by offering full scholarship to a blind undergraduate student of University Of Lagos, Akoka living with albinism, Victor Kalu. Co-founder of the Foundation, Onome Okagbare Majaro,…
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
These blessings are too much for us— 25th April 2018
•Jobless parents of newborn quadruplets seek help, beg Enugu govt, firms for employment Felix Ikem, Nsukka For the family of Mr. and Mrs. Uchenna Nnadi, November 16, 2017, will remain an unforgettable day. It was the day the couple, from Amikwu Village, Ohom Orba, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, got a memorable blessing….
Education Review
Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs— 18th April 2018
Xinhua/NAN Education ministers from African countries are to evaluate status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education in the continent at a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The April 25 to April 27 Pan Africa High level Conference on Education to be held under the auspices of UNESCO and African Union, will bring together African…
-
TSWeekend
My worst experience ever –DKD, actor— 20th April 2018
Christian Agadibe Daniel Kanayo Daniel popularly known as DKD turns ladies’ heads whenever he steps out. This is because he’s not only handsome; he’s also macho with a sexy six-pack. To attest to this, one of his female fans went gaga recently. On sighting the actor, she just grabbed and spanked his butt… without offering…
Opinion
Buhari, youths and options before Nigeria— 25th April 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari virtually set the news media on fire at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (COHGM) in the United Kingdom on April 18 when he, more or less, described Nigerian youths as lazy bums with an undue sense of entitlement to the basic things of life on account of the nation’s oil wealth….
Columnists
-
Satanism in new age religious solution (7)— 25th April 2018
“Dear Prof, I really appreciate what God has been doing through you. I ordered your oil and prayed with it as you directed. Though before now, there was this evil bird that followed me and my wife and bawled always to our hearing anywhere we went. It has wrecked havoc in so many ways in…
-
The Bible, Almighty God and 1 (2)— 25th April 2018
As was the case when the Heavenly Father gave King Solomon the opportunity to ask whatever he wanted Him to do for him (1 Kings 3:5), I too requested for wisdom. But I also prayed for the grace not to do anything that would cause me not to make Paradise or the Kingdom of Heaven…
-
Buhari, youths and options before Nigeria— 25th April 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari virtually set the news media on fire at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (COHGM) in the United Kingdom on April 18 when he, more or less, described Nigerian youths as lazy bums with an undue sense of entitlement to the basic things of life on account of the nation’s oil wealth….
-
Brigadier Boji-Boji Atamuna versus Moumar Gadhafi and the bandits from the dead— 25th April 2018
[….at the new Command post of the Combat Regiment, enter the armed forces top brass: Brigadier one leg Boji-Boji Atamuna, Evil G Babamusa, Major Olakampo Olajide, 419 Utueke, Staff Sergent Okon Bassey, other ranks.] Brigadier Boji-Boji Atamuna: I’m retired Brigadier General Boji-Boji Atamuna, the prince from the ancient kingdom of Igalla, the only surviving GSO1…
-
‘Potential’ uncountable— 25th April 2018
Vocabulary: This is the foundational point—every other thing rests on it. What is the capacity of your vocabulary? Do you have a rich store of words? Is your pool of phrases and expressions deep? How is your mastery of communication principles? Can you read at least one book in a month? Can you write a…
-
The Senate and the mace in a hazy mace— 25th April 2018
Introduction According to Wikipedia, a mace is a blunt weapon, a type of club or virge that uses a heavy head on the end of a handle to deliver powerful blows. A mace typically consists of a strong, heavy, wooden or metal shaft, often reinforced with metal, featuring a head made of stone, copper, bronze,…
-
The change we need is you— 25th April 2018
It seems impossible to get my head around some developments in my fatherland. Sometimes, I feel the urge to either scream or weep whenever I ruminate over the numerous problems faced by my very own people. Both options, scream and weep, tend to be inconsequential to the situation on ground. So, I encouraged myself to…
-
A president’s gaffe: The beat goes on— 24th April 2018
At a business forum during the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, President Muhammadu Buhari was asked: “President Buhari, there is great interest in your thoughts on many issues, on investments in the North East, on the continental free trade agreement … em, feel free to take your pick, but would you…
-
Will Nigeria heed IMF warning?— 24th April 2018
Anytime these two global financial institutions- the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank convene their annual meetings- it’s always like receiving lectures on contemporary financial/economic matters. They hand down advice and warning to policymakers in both developed and emerging market economies such as Nigeria. However, such advisory is not binding on member- countries. But…
-
Buhari’s unguarded tongue— 24th April 2018
It is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari does not always filter his words before they come out. If he filters them at all he does not fully appreciate the connotative and denotative meanings of the words he uses. All words have meanings and can be subjected to literal or metaphorical interpretations. We have had several…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply