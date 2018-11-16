Kogi, Osun, Nasarawa, Zamfara and Kebbi, have been named as the five dirtiest states in Nigeria. On the other hand, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abuja, Rivers and Niger emerged as the five cleanest states in the country.

The revelations were contained in a report released yesterday, in Abuja by Clean-Up Nigeria (CUN), an international non-governmental organisation. According to the details of the report, a research was carried out between October 2017 and October 2018.

In the report, Kogi and Osun States scored 11 percent out of 100, Nasarawa scored 12.2, while Zamfara came fourth with 14.2 percent. Kebbi came fifth with 14.2 percent.

Conversely, Akwa Ibom State came first with 78 percent, while Cross River, which, hitherto, was believed to be the cleanest state in Nigeria came second with 64 percent. Abuja came third with 58 percent, Rivers came fourth with 37 percent and Niger came fifth with 35.2 percent.