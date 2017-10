From: FRED ITUA in Lokoja

In its efforts to explain the policy direction, challenges and governance to social media influencers and journalists, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, is currently holding the maiden edition of the state’s social media summit in Lokoja, the state capital.

The theme of the summit, which was earlier scheduled for August but had to be postponed, is “Improving Government Policies Through Social Media Advocacy.”

According the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Odaudu Joel Minister, the invited social media influencers would have the policies and objectives of the administration explained carefully to them, with a face – face interaction with Governor Bello.

Details later…