– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign
16th August 2018 - Acute pancreatits (2): Booze dun nit
16th August 2018 - CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society
16th August 2018 - Osun seeks multi-billion Naira investment in agribusiness
16th August 2018 - Niger APC lawmaker quits party, as House declares his seat vacant
16th August 2018 - Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents
16th August 2018 - FG’s N90b August bond over-subscribed – DMO
16th August 2018 - Police arrest Air Force officer, 34 others for kidnap, robbery in Rivers
16th August 2018 - Tinubu: Shrine of 5 deities, twin-tomb, mystery well
16th August 2018 - Indian investment in Nigeria nets $10b – Envoy
Home / National / Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign
KOGI

Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign

— 16th August 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

With the timetable for APC primaries now out, Governor Yahaya Bello, Kogi State, has counseled his appointees seeking electives offices to resign their appointments.

The decision, he said, was to enable those aspiring for various elective positions in the forthcoming polls concentrate on their aspirations as well as guard against anything that would slow the pace of governance in the state.

The governor gave the advice during the state’s Executive Council meeting held, on Wednesday, at Government House, Lokoja, the state capital.

According to his Director General, Media and Publicity, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the exco, Governor Bello reiterated his administration’s commitment to raise the bar of governance in the state by evolving and sustaining ongoing people oriented policies and programmes.

Governor Bello also lauded the contribution of party members and other supporters of the All Progressives  Congress (APC) to the successful outing of the party during last Saturday’s bye-election into Lokoja federal constituency, and urged them not to rest on their oars.

He described the victory of the APC as a clear indication of the growing popularity of the party among the masses, and maintained that with the victory, saying it is now clear that APC is a party to beat in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor also tasked his appointees to mobilise their constituents to register in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) as well as persuade those yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) to avail themselves of the ongoing opportunity to do so.

READ ALSO: CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society

Part of the resolutions at the exco was also the consideration and approval for an Executive Bill on Maternal and Prenatal death.

The Bill, according to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Sanni Mohammed Ibrahim, SAN, is in line with the desire of the Yahaya Bello-led administration to tackle  head on, incidence of maternal and child  deaths.

Also, when passed by the State House of Assembly, the law, he disclosed, would help attract aid and other interventions to the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KOGI

Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign

— 16th August 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja With the timetable for APC primaries now out, Governor Yahaya Bello, Kogi State, has counseled his appointees seeking electives offices to resign their appointments. The decision, he said, was to enable those aspiring for various elective positions in the forthcoming polls concentrate on their aspirations as well as guard against anything that…

  • CSOS

    CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society

    — 16th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The management of African Heritage Institution, Afri-Heritage, a think-tank institution, Enugu State, has charged the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), as well as the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to strive to bring about positive changes in the society. Executive Director, Afri-Heritage, Prof. UFO Okeke-Uzodike, gave the charge, on Wednesday, at a one-day engagement forum…

  • OSUN

    Osun seeks multi-billion Naira investment in agribusiness

    — 16th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja As the Federal Government works towards weaning the country from total dependence on oil sales, the Osun State Government has announced plans to attract multi-billion Naira investments in agribusiness. The Governor of the State, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a strategic meeting with all accredited Ambassadors…

  • APC

    Niger APC lawmaker quits party, as House declares his seat vacant

    — 16th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Niger State House of Assembly has declared the seat of the member representing Tafa Constituency, Hon. Danladi Iyah, vacant over his decision to resign from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The decision of the House followed a letter from the state’s Chairman of APC, requesting that the…

  • DMO

    FG’s N90b August bond over-subscribed – DMO

    — 16th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday, said that Federal Government’s N90 billion August bond, which was offered in three tenors of five years, seven years and 10 years, was over-subscribed. It said the total subscriptions received from bidders at the Auction were above N100 billion. The DMO, in a statement, said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share