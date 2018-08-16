– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society
16th August 2018 - Osun seeks multi-billion Naira investment in agribusiness
16th August 2018 - Niger APC lawmaker quits party, as House declares his seat vacant
16th August 2018 - Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents
16th August 2018 - FG’s N90b August bond over-subscribed – DMO
16th August 2018 - Police arrest Air Force officer, 34 others for kidnap, robbery in Rivers
16th August 2018 - Tinubu: Shrine of 5 deities, twin-tomb, mystery well
16th August 2018 - Indian investment in Nigeria nets $10b – Envoy
16th August 2018 - Landlord leads robbery gang to co-landlord’s residence in Ogun
16th August 2018 - Ondo community protests 10-yrs power outage, threatens to prevent 2019 polls
Home / National / CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society
CSOS

CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society

— 16th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The management of African Heritage Institution, Afri-Heritage, a think-tank institution, Enugu State, has charged the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), as well as the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to strive to bring about positive changes in the society.

Executive Director, Afri-Heritage, Prof. UFO Okeke-Uzodike, gave the charge, on Wednesday, at a one-day engagement forum for CSOs and NGOs organised by the Institution in Enugu.

Uzodike said that the way most civil society organisations are going, it would be difficult for them to make the needed impact in the society, just as he noted that positive change could only come by working for it and not wishing it.

“We seems to talk.  We come together, we interact and we discuss to continue with life as usual.  Change is not going to happen unless something happens.  The only way to bring about positive change is really by working,” he said.

Though the civil society organisations do not have the formal mandate to effect change in the society because they were not elected to do so, however they have the moral mandate, a responsibility they cannot shy away from, the Executive Director explained.

READ ALSO: Osun seeks multi-billion Naira investment in agribusiness

Blaming the civil organisations for not doing enough to galvanise the people for positive change in Nigeria, Uzodike said that most of them are too weak to effect any change because some of them lacked focus and do not have  definitive agenda to make things happen.

“Some CSOs are weak, under prepared to do what they are supposed to be doing.  Collectively, CSOs in Nigeria is weak because they  have not harnessed the inherent authority of being a civil society organisation.

“They have a very important responsibility but because of the highly fractionalized way the CSOs operate, they are not able to to set their agenda.  They are too weak to influence events.

“They should come together and work together to move the society and make the system work,” he suggests.

On the 2019 general elections, Prof. Uzodike said that CSOs are imperative to making a change for 2019, pointing out that INEC has not been utilising the organisations well to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CSOS

CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society

— 16th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The management of African Heritage Institution, Afri-Heritage, a think-tank institution, Enugu State, has charged the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), as well as the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to strive to bring about positive changes in the society. Executive Director, Afri-Heritage, Prof. UFO Okeke-Uzodike, gave the charge, on Wednesday, at a one-day engagement forum…

  • OSUN

    Osun seeks multi-billion Naira investment in agribusiness

    — 16th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja As the Federal Government works towards weaning the country from total dependence on oil sales, the Osun State Government has announced plans to attract multi-billion Naira investments in agribusiness. The Governor of the State, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a strategic meeting with all accredited Ambassadors…

  • APC

    Niger APC lawmaker quits party, as House declares his seat vacant

    — 16th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Niger State House of Assembly has declared the seat of the member representing Tafa Constituency, Hon. Danladi Iyah, vacant over his decision to resign from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The decision of the House followed a letter from the state’s Chairman of APC, requesting that the…

  • DMO

    FG’s N90b August bond over-subscribed – DMO

    — 16th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday, said that Federal Government’s N90 billion August bond, which was offered in three tenors of five years, seven years and 10 years, was over-subscribed. It said the total subscriptions received from bidders at the Auction were above N100 billion. The DMO, in a statement, said…

  • POLICE

    Police arrest Air Force officer, 34 others for kidnap, robbery in Rivers

    — 16th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt No fewer than 35 men including an Air Force officer, suspected to be involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command. The state’s Commissioner of Police,  Zaki Ahmed,  while parading the suspects, on Wednesday, at the command’s headquarters,  Moscow Road, Port Harcourt,  said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share