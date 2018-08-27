The United Nations (UN) means different things to different people depending on the perspective from which you are looking at it.

An observer in the Western developed society would certainly see the UN as a forum in which their beloved country plays a big brother role and is beyond reproach. But an African from whichever schools of thought would most likely see the United Nations as an organization that has played not too much of constructive roles to right the many self-inflicted wrongs afflicting much of Africa. These diametrically opposed worldviews are not withstanding the time tested fact that the United Nations has existed for nearly half of a century and more.

The following are the preambles to the United Nation’s charter: “Determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind, and to reaffirm in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, and to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained, and to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.”

Now that the historical context of the United Nations have all been highlighted, let me stress that my analysis of the United Nations which was once headed by the Ghanaian-born Mr. Kofi Annan, would be examined from the prism of a former British protected Child whose parents survived one of the most horrific genocides in human history which is the Nigerian-Biafran war of 1967 to 1970 in Nigeria.

Growing up in the rusty town of Kafanchan, Kaduna State, deep in the North West of Nigeria, I had cause to embark on a trip to intellectually ascertain the place of the United Nations bearing in mind that this global body was very much in existence when that uncivil war happened in Nigeria but watched as nearly three million of mostly Igbo children, women and the aged were dispatched to their untimely death through a cocktail of policies by the federal forces which clearly can be adjudged as genocide.