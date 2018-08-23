Adieu Kofi Annan, servant of peace

The immediate past president of the United States, Mr. Barack Obama noted that Kofi Annan was “a diplomat and humanitarian who embodied the mission of the United Nations like few others,…a man who never stopped his pursuit of a better world.” In the run up to the US invasion of Iraq, and in his desperate bid to avert war he ran into trouble with the Americans. Thus if anyone would have saved the United States from its wrong-headed decision to begin a war in Iraq, Kofi Annan would have been the person. And he became Secretary-General with solid American support. France vetoed his candidature four times in the Security Council but to Kofi Annan, the cause of peace was more potent than such sentiments. The UN weapons inspectors and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) played their roles which could have prevented the war. But the American administration, controlled by the warmongers called neoconservatives were determined to strike Iraq and teach “Saddam Hussein a lesson.” When the UN couldn’t stop the invasion and the war began, Kofi Annan did not mince words in calling the invasion an illegal war. It irked the Americans to no end that their action could be so negatively described by the Secretary-General of the UN. But the US could not get the UN to endorse the war and their case was worsened by a resolution of the General Assembly which actually condemned the war. The subsequent Oil for Food scandal which involved Annan’s son was thought to have been a reprisal to tarnish Annan’s records and perhaps force him to resign. But Kofi Annan was not only a man of courage, he was also a man of integrity. After a huge and dramatized public inquiry, the verdict was returned that Kofi Annan was innocent of any wrongdoing in the scandal. Indeed, in November 2005, the Sunday Times of London, the original purveyor of the scandal acknowledged that the allegations were untrue and agreed to apologise and pay a substantial sum in damages to Kofi’s son, Kojo Annan, who had been libeled by the paper. READ ALSO: Kofi Annan and the African personality

Annan was virtually everywhere in the world where peace was needed, including Nigeria in 1998 to support the transition to civilian rule after many years of military dictatorship. He was deeply involved in the granting of independence to East Timor from Indonesia after what looked like an endless colonial struggle. On Darfur he was instrumental to transferring the African Peace Mission to a UN one. One eye witness of his role spoke of his courage and determination at a meeting in which he politely insisted that the Sudanese government must do the right thing. In 2001, the Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to Kofi Annan and the United Nations “for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world.” He also received plaudits for revitalizing the UN and giving priority to human rights. He regards the Rwandan Massacre as one of the world’s spectacular failures. Indeed, in 2003, retired Canadian general Romeo Dallaire claimed Annan was overly passive in his response to the imminent genocide. It is clear that the stubborn optimist he was, Kofi Annan never believed that a genocide was being contemplated let alone executed by the Rwandans. He, like former US President Bill Clinton, continued to regret the massacres as blot on the pages of African and World history. He tried to make up for it in the initiative titled the “Responsibility to Protect” in which he asked in a presentation to the General Assembly in 1999, whether the international community had an obligation in such situations as Rwanda and Srebrenica to intervene to protect civilian populations against genocide. His argument was that the UN and its member states should be willing to act to prevent conflict and civilian suffering. The Canadian government joined the initiative and established a committee to address the balance between state sovereignty and humanitarian intervention. In 2005, Annan included the doctrine of “Responsibility to Protect” in his report which was endorsed by the UN General Assembly which amounted to its formal acceptance by member states of the United Nations.