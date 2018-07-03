The Sun News
MIKEL OBI'S FATHER

Kidnappers release Mikel Obi’s father

— 3rd July 2018
  • Eagles captain pays N10m to secure dad’s freedom

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi’s father has been kidnapped and released in Enugu.

Pa Michael Obi was alleged to have been abducted last Thursday by gang of six armed men at Ebe, close to 9th mile in Enugu State.

According to SCORENigeria, the kidnappers struck around 4pm and forced Pa Obi to walk for three miles under heavy rain.

Police officials disclosed that the Eagles skipper who was on duty for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, paid a ransom of 10 million Naira (about $25,000) for his father to be freed by his kidnappers.

This was the second time the Obi senior has been kidnapped.

“Michael Obi, the father of Eagles captain, has regained his freedom,” disclosed Enugu Police command spokesman Ebere Amaraizu.

“He is right now in the office of the Enugu State police commissioner.”

Michael Obi senior was kidnapped on Thursday at Ebe, close to Ninth mile, around 4pm.

A gang of six armed men kidnapped and he was forced to walk for three miles barefooted and under heavy rain.

The kidnappers demanded for a ransom of 14 million Naira, before they agreed to take 10 million Naira.

Meanwhile, the police yesterday said chief Michael Obi is hale and hearty after the ordeal he was subjected to since he was kidnapped on Thursday evening at Ebe, near Ninth Mile in Enugu.

His captors told him his son sends him 50 million Naira every month.

His vital signs were taken at the Enugu State Police Commissioner’s office soon after he was rescued after a ransom was paid.

No arrest has been made connected with this kidnapping.

