– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Group buys nomination form for Delta assembly aspirant
31st August 2018 - Oil rises as trade war worries balance Iran sanctions
31st August 2018 - Osun polls : Police denies deploying 30, commissioners to supervise arrangement
31st August 2018 - Akwa Ibom: We’ll resist APC’s rigging plot – Senator Umoyo
31st August 2018 - Kevin Trapp leaves PSG for Frankfurt on loan
31st August 2018 - Bauchi by-election: Triumph of Gov Abubakar
31st August 2018 - 2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF advance team off to Seychelles
31st August 2018 - NSCDC warns job seekers against racketeers
31st August 2018 - Still on ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’
31st August 2018 - NEMA lauds military participation in disaster management
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Kevin Trapp leaves PSG for Frankfurt on loan
KEVIN TRAPP

Kevin Trapp leaves PSG for Frankfurt on loan

— 31st August 2018

NAN

The Bundesliga Football Club on Friday said Germany keeper Kevin Trapp has left French champions Paris St Germain to rejoin Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for a season.

Kevin Trapp left Frankfurt in 2015 for PSG but has struggled to earn a starting spot in the last two seasons in France.

The arrival of Italy great Gianluigi Buffon at PSG further hampered the German’s chances of regular playing time.

The Germany international, who was part of their World Cup squad in June, played 96 matches in all competitions for Frankfurt from 2012 to 2015.

READ ALSO Sevilla sign Dutch winger Promes

He was signed after Frankfurt keeper Frederik Roennow was ruled out for a lengthy period with a knee injury.

“We now had a chance, with Kevin Trapp , to sign a goalkeeper who not only was ready to play instantly but also an identity figure with great leadership potential,” said Frankfurt sports director Bruno Huebner.

Frankfurt, who won the German Cup last season, won their Bundesliga opener last week and host Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogwah

Group buys nomination form for Delta assembly aspirant

— 31st August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Isoko Political Front (IPF), a political pressure group has purchased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form for Mr. Mike Ogwah to contest the party’s primary for Isoko North constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly. Members of group said they were able to mobilise and raise N600,000, the…

  • UMOYO

    Akwa Ibom: We’ll resist APC’s rigging plot – Senator Umoyo

    — 31st August 2018

    Governor Emmanuel, is doing well and you want to remove him and expect Senator Etang Umoyo to join you in the feast? Joe Effiong, Uyo Senator Etang Umoyo is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esit, Eket council and frontline advocate for power shift to Eket senatorial district as far back as…

  • BAUCHI - ABUBAKAR

    Bauchi by-election: Triumph of Gov Abubakar

    — 31st August 2018

    Danlami Babantakko The election has come and gone. Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District by-election. He polled 119,489 votes to beat five other contestants from the PDP, Green Party, NNPP, APP and SDP. READ ALSO: Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement Former…

  • JOB SEEKERS

    NSCDC warns job seekers against racketeers

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)  has warned job seekers to be cautious of fraudsters posing as employers of labour for the corps. Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General of the corps, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday. Gana said that…

  • TURBANING - DAN BAIWAN HAUSA

    Still on ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’

    — 31st August 2018

    Kalu’s acceptance letter goes thus: “I am indeed happy to confirm my acceptance of the highly revered traditional title of ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’ of Daura Idris Adisa As accolades continue to pour in for the newly turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa of Daura and former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Nigerians should emulate the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share