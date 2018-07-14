Concise news

Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the women’s final Saturday, denying the American a record 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

Williams fell short of her eighth Wimbledon trophy and a chance to tie Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles of all-time.

Kerber and Williams had to wait more than an hour to play Saturday until after the men’s semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was completed. The men’s semifinal was postponed Friday night because of the tournament’s curfew rule.

Reaching the final surpassed Williams’ expectations after recovering from a difficult pregnancy. She struggled with blood clots after giving birth to daughter Olympia 10 months ago.

“It’s crazy,” she said on BBC TV after defeating Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals. “I don’t even know how to feel. I literally didn’t expect to do this well in my fourth tournament back in 16 months. I had a really tough delivery, had to have multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it, to be honest.”

It was a rematch of the 2016 Wimbledon final, when Williams beat Kerber.