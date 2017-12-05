The Sun News
Home / National / KEDCO pledges improved services in Jigawa, Kano, Katsina

KEDCO pledges improved services in Jigawa, Kano, Katsina

— 5th December 2017

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has promised its customers in Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states improved services to boost commercial activities in the areas.

The company’s Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, made the promise at the first KEDCO Managing Director’s Award Night in Kano.

He said the company was committed to improve its operations to ensure effective service delivery and at the same time distribute the energy to the satisfaction of its numerous customers in the three states.

“We are committed more than ever before to improve our operation to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to our customers across our coverage areas,” he said.

He said the company found it necessary to honour its dedicated, committed and hardworking staff, to boost their morale.

“It came as a board’s decision to recognise dedicated, hardworking and committed staff as part of effort to encourage them to do more,” Gwamna said.

The managing director, who commended the staff of the company for their individual contributions to its development and success, noted that this was the first time the company collected over N2 billion in one month as revenue.

“We are here today to appreciate you and those who invested in the company will continue to give you the necessary support to move the it to the next level,” he said.

The awards, which were in four categories, were presented to deserving staff from the three states.

NAN also reports that high-point of the event includes drama and comedy performance as well as cultural dance by the popular Kano State Cultural Troupe, known as Yan’Koroso. (NAN)

