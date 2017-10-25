Kebbi to retrain unqualified teachers

The Kebbi State Government has decided to re-train unqualified teachers in the state, rather than sacking them.

The state’s Commissioner for education, Alhaji Muhamaadu Aliero, made the announcement, on Wednesday, in Birnin-Kebbi.

Aliero was addressing newly-elected officers of the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).

He said that unqualified primary and junior secondary school teachers would be encouraged to acquire the required qualification to be retained as teachers.

The commissioner advised teachers to ensure that pupils in primary schools were capable of reading and writing as requirements for admission into junior secondary schools.

Aliero said that principals would henceforth, be graded based on the success recorded by their pupils.

According to him, a policy will be introduced to limit the number of students in a class room to 40 while, streams will be limited to A, B and C.

He assured that infrastructure would be provided to accommodate the growing number of students, urging teachers to support the efforts made by government to raise the standard of education in the state. (NAN)