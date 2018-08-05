Kebbi set to host 36 States National Works conference

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State is set to host 2018 National Works Council comprises of 36 states ministries of Works including Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Director of Planning, Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja, Dr. Famous Esbuwo, who confirmed this, on Sunday, while briefing journalists ahead of the conference disclosed that three ministers including Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, his Minister of State, and Minister of FCT are expected at the five-day conference.

Esbuwo said that all the Commissioners for Works, Directors of Works, and all the Construction Companies undergoing series of works in Nigeria are expected to converge in Kebbi State between August 13 and 17,2018.

Speaking on the theme titled, ‘Ensuring Value for money in highways development’, Esbuwo said “everywhere you go, Nigerians are talking about infrastructure of roads and others. And this Conference is going to constitute highest policy makers on issue related to infrastructure.

READ ALSO: 2019: Nigerians should act together, else… – Obasanjo

” And I must confessed that there is no state that hosted this event in vein. This Conference of Council of Works come with political and economic advantages. It is going to provide windows of opportunities for the state to showcase what they can provide.

“I am very sure that this administration in Kebbi State have done a lot to showcase in the area of infrastructure development.

“It is also going to give another opportunities for the State to communicate to Federal Government on the areas of roads construction that are pending in the state that are on going across the state”.