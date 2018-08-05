– The Sun News
KEBBI

Kebbi set to host 36 States National Works conference

— 5th August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State is set to host 2018 National Works Council comprises of  36 states ministries of Works including Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Director of Planning, Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja, Dr. Famous Esbuwo, who confirmed this, on Sunday, while briefing journalists ahead of the conference  disclosed that three ministers including Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, his Minister of State, and Minister of FCT are expected at the five-day conference.

Esbuwo said that all the Commissioners for Works, Directors of Works, and all the Construction Companies undergoing series of works in Nigeria are expected to converge in  Kebbi State between August 13 and 17,2018.

Speaking on the theme titled, ‘Ensuring  Value for money in highways development’, Esbuwo said “everywhere you go, Nigerians are talking about infrastructure of roads and others. And this Conference is going to constitute highest policy makers on issue related to infrastructure.

READ ALSO: 2019: Nigerians should act together, else… – Obasanjo

” And I must confessed that there is no state that hosted this event in vein. This Conference of Council of Works come with political and economic advantages. It is going to provide  windows of opportunities for the state to showcase what they can provide.

“I am very sure that this administration in Kebbi State have done a lot to showcase in the area of infrastructure development.

“It is also going to give another opportunities for the State to communicate to Federal Government on the areas of roads construction that are pending in the state that are on going across the state”.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 5th August 2018 at 6:13 pm
    Reply

    Conference on works in a society of Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice which ruins existence of the natives without professional education, productivity etc. The era of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order is over and gone forever in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Existence securities and freedom of northern natives is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The final conquest has begun which is the conquest of Sokoto. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

