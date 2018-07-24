Kebbi govt. disburses N105m for women empowerment

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has disbursed about N105 million free loans for various women’s associations across the 21 local government areas of the state as part of efforts to empower women and uplift them out of poverty level.

The state government, through its Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with Eleganza and P&G companies, disbursed the money including empowerment materials to 200 women groups across the 21 local government areas of the state, on Monday.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his remark at the ceremony, held at Bulasa Women Empowerment Centre, Birnin -Kebbi, commended the efforts of his wife, Dr. Zainab Atiku Bagudu, and all those who collaborated to make the event a success.

He said the event was important because it represented the first initiate programme in collaboration with companies to empower women in the state.

Bagudu noted that “When a women is empowered, the poverty level in the society will drastically reduced”.

In her speech at the occasion, the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Atiku Bagudu, said the initiative was designed towards eradicating poverty amongst the women folk through financial assistance to support their business.

According to her “The interest free loan to empower women groups is also aimed at supporting families to cater for education of their children and uplift their living standard.

“This is in fulfilment of our earlier pledge to assist women society groups to improve their living standard, Kebbi government is gender equity government “” , she said.

Chairperson of Kebbi State Multi Purpose Scheme for Women, Hajiya Hajara Yusuf, earlier in her short speech, said N30 million was allocated for cash disbursement while the other component of the loan was used for the empowerment materials.

The first beneficiaries local government councils including; Augie, Arewa, Birnin -Kebbi, Bunza, Sakaba, Danko Wasagu and Ngaski local government areas with N15,000 each to woman from a council.