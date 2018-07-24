Segun Adio

The ranks of senators elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, was heavily depleted as 15 of them defected from the party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Those who announced their defection were senators Lanre Tejouso, Sen. Shaaba Lafiagi, Sen. Bernabas Gemade, Sen. Dino Melaye. and Sen. Mohammed Shittu.

Others were Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim, Sen. Shitu Ubale, Sen. Isa Hamman Misau, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, Sen. Soji Akanbi, Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba, Sen. Usman Nafada, Sen. Suleiman Nazif and Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

in the same vein, Sen. Abdul-Azeez Murtala-Nyako, who had earlier dumped the ruling APC for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also formalised his defection.