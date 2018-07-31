– The Sun News
31st July 2018 - Kante to pen £290,000 weekly deal
31st July 2018 - I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I’m a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi
31st July 2018 - Why I decamp from APC to PDP – Bukola Saraki
31st July 2018 - Inter agrees Vidal fee
31st July 2018 - Breaking News: Senate President, Bukola Saraki dumps APC
31st July 2018 - Zamfara: 371 killed since January, dozens of villages sacked – Amnesty International
31st July 2018 - Buratai explains role of new army training school in P/Harcourt
31st July 2018 - USAID donates medical equipment to 169 Kogi health facilities
31st July 2018 - Adeola dissociates self from protest to Tinubu, Osoba’s residences
31st July 2018 - Church burning: Egypt sentences 4 Brotherhood members to life in prison
N'golo Kante

Kante to pen £290,000 weekly deal

— 31st July 2018

Chelsea have reportedly offered N’Golo Kante a new five-year contract worth close to £290,000 a week.

Kante’s existing deal with Chelsea will run until the summer of 2021, but the defensive midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have both been credited with an interest in a player who helped France win the 2018 World Cup with a string of impressive performances.

According to The Times, however, Chelsea have offered Kante the chance to become the club’s best-paid player – moving ahead of

Eden Hazard – with a five-year contract worth close to £290,000 a week.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 after helping the Foxes land the Premier League title, and has made 89 appearances for the Blues over the last two seasons.

