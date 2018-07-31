Fallout of poll: Be law-abiding, Fayose charges Ekiti people

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has urged the people of the state to remain law-abiding despite the irregularities that marred the July 14 governorship election in the state and which, he said, culminated in the daylight perversion of the will of the people.

The governor stated this while acknowledging cheers from the people, in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, during the inspection of ongoing King’s Market project which is nearing completion.

He pleaded that in the face of intimidation and provocation by the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he alleged stole the mandate given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate at the poll, the people should remain calm, be law-abiding and prophesied that soon the truth would come out.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, he quoted the governor as saying that the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, would eventually have his mandate restored.

The governor told the traders as he went round the project that he was pleased with the pace of work on the project as well as the quality of work done.

The governor was quoted as saying, “This is the only legacy project we have not completed as we have delivered others such as the flyover, the new high court complex, the new Governor’s Office, the dualisation of Ado-Ikere Road, among others.

“Though time is no longer on our side, we will surely push this project and as at now only finishing touches remain to be done.

“I will complete it and commission it before I leave. We appreciate the people for their support and cooperation and we want them not to despair.

“The light is coming after darkness and we shall overcome, ” he said.

On the performance of his administration, Governor Fayose opined that in spite of the financial challenges and the huge debts inherited, his administration had done very well.

He said the landscape of the state was dotted with legacy projects executed by his administration and that people appreciated that.