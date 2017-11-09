The Sun News
Kano govt. to donate N50m products to IDPs

— 9th November 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has pledged to send N50 million worth of assorted Made -in -Kano goods to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

Speaking on Thursday during the graduation/ presentation of Empowerment Package to 5,200 women who were trained in various skills by the government, Governor Ganduje assured that his administration would buy out all their produce for donationto the victims of Boko Haram insurgency in other part of the region.

He also indicated that his administration was planning to set up a special market for the sales of products produced by Kano women as part of efforts to boost their market and motivate their trade.

According to him, the women were exposed to a six week training in 24 marketable trades and manufacturing areas while adding they were trained in the area of food processing, cosmetics and liquid soap making, catering and home management.

Ganduje reinstated his commitment to the well being of women in the state, recalling that his administration had trained 200 women in ICT, 100 women in video coverage and photography, 50 women in automobile engineering, 1136 traditional birth attendant as well as sent 50 others to Turkey to develop their competency in artificial insemination.

The Governor also tasked Kano women to shun drug addiction and to be models and good mothers to their homes and children, saying his administration was doing everything possible to reach to every one of them in the state.

In their remarks, the representatives of the trainers/ facilitators, Dr Maria Waziriand hajia Zarah Mohammed urged the state government to help the women assess NAFDAC registration for their products, saying the women may not be able to go through the process of obtaining NAFDAC’s registration.

A total sum of N10, 000 start- off package was handed over to select beneficiaries for 484 wards in the state.

 

Post Views: 21
