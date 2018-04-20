The Sun News
Latest
20th April 2018 - Nwachukwu Benita Angel 08104750295
20th April 2018 - Kalu urges APC members to respect party leadership
20th April 2018 - Sex-for-marks: OAU VC unveils identity of female whistle-blower
20th April 2018 - Buhari, Soyinka, govs expected at IPI congress in Abuja
20th April 2018 - I never said all youths’re lazy –Buhari
20th April 2018 - … We’re not, youths reply president
20th April 2018 - Death sentence: Rev. King’s fate to be determined soon – Lagos AG
19th April 2018 - Osinbajo challenges youths to brace up for political leadership
19th April 2018 - EIB, AfDB to support agriculture, business in Nigeria with $70 million
19th April 2018 - Kwara warring communities of Offa and Erin-Ile bury the hatchet
Home / Cover / Politics / Kalu urges APC members to respect party leadership
Kalu

Kalu urges APC members to respect party leadership

— 20th April 2018

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has advised APC members to adhere strictly to the decisions of the party.

According to Kalu, the APC remains the only party with the people’s interest at heart.

He emphasised that the party hierarchy should be respected by members and other stakeholders of the APC, and added that there must be discipline in the conduct of party activities.

In his response to questions from newsmen at Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, on Tuesday,  Kalu admonished politicians not to heat up the polity with inflammatory utterances.

The former governor said: “The APC is the only political party that is passionate about the welfare of Nigerians.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been working relentlessly, to take the country to enviable heights.

“The president has achieved remarkable milestones, especially in the areas of security, anti-corruption crusade, youth empowerment and international relations.

“With the support of all and sundry, the country will take its rightful position in the comity of nations.”

He also spoke against the rumoured division in the APC in the South East. The front-line politician blasted those peddling lies against the party, adding that APC is one big family and as such, there is unity in the party.

He said: “The APC is waxing stronger in the South East. We will continue to sensitise our people on the essence of playing mainstream politics.

“The time is now for Ndigbo to mobilise support for the Federal Government.”

Kalu charged political appointees from the South East to use their positions to promote the development of the region as a whole and not only their respective states. 

“APC stakeholders should support officials of the party in their quest to make South East a stronghold of the party. We must respect the  constitution of the party; in our political endeavours.

“In order to reposition the party, the hierarchy of the party must, from time to time, summon meetings to deliberate and appraise activities of the party.

“To instil discipline and foster unity in the party, all meetings of party faithful in the region must be approved by the  national vice chairman (South East)  or state chairmen of the party. We should promote meetings aimed at building the party and not for selfish ambitions.

“People should desist from holding meetings to polarise or cause disaffection among party stalwarts.

“Let us allow the party structure do its job for the sake of peace and harmony. No one is bigger than the party,” said Kalu.

The former governor also urged leaders of the party in the region to complement efforts of party officials in their quest to make the region a stronghold of the party.

Kalu also faulted perpetrators of falsehood in the party, and noted that the party will come out victorious in the 2019 general election.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kalu

Kalu urges APC members to respect party leadership

— 20th April 2018

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has advised APC members to adhere strictly to the decisions of the party. According to Kalu, the APC remains the only party with the people’s interest at heart. He emphasised that the party hierarchy should…

  • Sex-for-marks

    Sex-for-marks: OAU VC unveils identity of female whistle-blower

    — 20th April 2018

    Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has identified the female student involved in the allleged sex-for-marks scandal rocking the institution as Miss Monica Osetobe Osagie, a post graduate student of Business Administration. The vice chancellor also confirmed the suspension of Prof. Richard Akindele, who was allegedly involved the scandal….

  • Soyinka

    Buhari, Soyinka, govs expected at IPI congress in Abuja

    — 20th April 2018

    • As LOC perfects plan to host the world President Muhammadu Buhari, Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka and state governors are among those confirmed to attend the 2018 World Congress of the International Press Institute (IPI) scheduled for June. The 2018 IPI congress will hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. About 350 journalists from…

  • Buhari

    I never said all youths’re lazy –Buhari

    — 20th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has denied deriding Nigerian youths during a question and answer session at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London, the United Kingdom, on Wednesday. The president had earlier gave a keynote address on Making Business Easier Between Commonwealth Countries. Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, recalled…

  • president

    … We’re not, youths reply president

    — 20th April 2018

    … Ex-VP, Atiku, Fayose also react Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti; Noah Ebije, Kaduna President  Some Nigerian youths have replied President Muhammadu Buhari; that they are not lazy, contrary to his Wednesday comments that they “do nothing” and want everything for “free” because the country has oil. Buhari, who earlier declared he would seek re-election in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share