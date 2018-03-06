The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / …Kalu hails ex-president

…Kalu hails ex-president

— 6th March 2018

•He’s a nationalist, bastion of democracy, say Okowa, APC

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 81st birthday.

According to Kalu, the former president’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation.

In a statement personally signed by the former fovernor, he extolled the qualities of the former president, and added that the ex-general played a significant role in the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

“I join other Nigerians in celebrating former president Olusegun Obasanjo as he clocks 81.

“Baba, regardless of sentiments, in different capacities, has created a niche for himself in the public sphere of life. Although, we often disagree on some national issues, I still respect his character and pedigree especially his commitment to a united Nigeria.

“I wish Baba many more rewarding years in the service of humanity,” Kalu said.

In a similar vein, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated Obasanjo.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, eulogised the octogenarian for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, describing him as an “outstanding patriot, a committed leader and a man of courage, whose gargantuan contributions towards the development, stability and growth of the country is legendary. 

“In the past 81 years of a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfilment, you have not only served our nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, you have also ensured peace and unity of our nation when you fought in the war front to keep Nigeria one.

“Till date you have continued to give yourself in the service of our fatherland through your nationalistic ideals.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has also felicitated with Obasanjo, on his birthday.

The party described him as an inspirational leader who has motivated generation of Nigerians in the area of entrepreneurship, leadership and education.

The ruling party described Obasanjo as “a bastion of democracy, whose legacy as president has continued to inspire good governance on the continent even after so many years.

“Chief Obasanjo has inspired a generation of Nigerians notably in the area of entrepreneurship, leadership and education, especially through his non-profit initiatives, the Africa Leadership Forum (ALF) and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

“His legacy as president has continued to inspire good governance on the continent even after so many years and he remains an influential voice in different facets of our national life.

“As a true Nigerian patriot and statesman, Chief Obasanjo has, over the years, built solid bridges across political divides in the country, on the African continent and the world at large,” the party added.

About author

Uche Atuma

