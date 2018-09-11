– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding
11th September 2018 - Brewery boosts 19 small businesses with N5.7m in Anambra
11th September 2018 - Atiku, Lamido clash over PDP ticket
11th September 2018 - N1.6b fraud:  Failure to implicate Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa led to my prosecution – Co-accused
11th September 2018 - Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina
11th September 2018 - 2019: Alake tasks Nigerian politicians on selfless service, tolerance
11th September 2018 - Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement
11th September 2018 - Why I want second term –Ambode
11th September 2018 - Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate
11th September 2018 - Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative
Home / National / Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding
KEPA

Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding

— 11th September 2018

NAN

The Kaduna State Government, has called on the communities along the flood- prone areas of the state to be wary of being caught by flooding this wet season.

Mallam Abdullahi Rigasa, the General Manager, Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), made this appeal in Kaduna on Tuesday at an interaction with newsmen.

According to him, Kaduna township has experienced flash floods at more than 30 locations in five Local Government Areas in August alone.

He predicted that rainstorm would equally be heavy in September as experienced on Monday.

READ ALSO Brewery boosts 19 small businesses with N5.7m in Anambra

‘‘It is no longer safe for residents living along River Kaduna, as the river is already overflowing its banks,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that KEPA had warned against the occurrence of imminent flooding in five Local Government Areas of the state.

He listed Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Soba and Kaura Local Government Areas as the places likely to be affected.

Rigasa said the mandate of KEPA was to prevent the occurrence of flooding and ensure that residents are well prepared for any imminent flood disaster.

“In 2017, flooding was recorded in 14 council areas namely; Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Kaura, Chikun and other Local Government Areas but with no casualties”.

He strongly advised communities and citizens in flood-prone areas to move to safer places and maintain vigilance throughout the month.

Rigasa further advised relevant agencies to perfect their emergency evacuation plans and begin to take action as quickly as possible.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KEPA

Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding

— 11th September 2018

NAN The Kaduna State Government, has called on the communities along the flood- prone areas of the state to be wary of being caught by flooding this wet season. Mallam Abdullahi Rigasa, the General Manager, Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), made this appeal in Kaduna on Tuesday at an interaction with newsmen. According to him,…

  • anambra

    Brewery boosts 19 small businesses with N5.7m in Anambra

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN Life Lager Continental Beer has empowered 19 entrepreneurs with N5.7 million during the fourth edition of its Life Progress Booster at Ekwulobia in Anambra. Mr Rex-Anthony Anieke, the Assistant Brand Manager, Life Lager Continental beer, told newsmen on Tuesday that Life Progress Booster was a platform targeted at supporting upcoming young businesses. Anieke said…

  • ATIKU

    Atiku, Lamido clash over PDP ticket

    — 11th September 2018

    Ismail Omipidan and Chinelo Obogo Two frontline contenders for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido have disagreed over who should step down for the other. Abubakar and Lamido are among top contenders for the party’s presidential ticket. Others  include…

  • DUDAFA

    N1.6b fraud:  Failure to implicate Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa led to my prosecution – Co-accused

    — 11th September 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Iwejuo Joseph Nna, a co-accused of a former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa,  in the ongoing trial over alleged N1.6 billion fraud before the Federal High Court , Lagos, has submitted that his refusal to implicate the former Presidential aide, led to his prosecution. Dudafa…

  • MALARIA

    Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina

    — 11th September 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Two donor agencies, the Society for Family Health (SFH) and Catholic Relief Services, have budgeted $18 million for the procurement and distribution of 4.7 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State. The programme, being implemented in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share