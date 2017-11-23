The Sun News
Kaduna residents sensitised on enforcement of door-door waste, levy collection

Kaduna residents sensitised on enforcement of door-door waste, levy collection

— 23rd November 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Staff of ZL Global Alliance, on Thursday, staged a walk to sensitise residents of Kaduna State on the enforcement of door-to-door waste and revenue collection beginning, Monday, this week.

ZL Global Alliance is a solid waste management company engaged by the Kaduna State Government to be sole waste manager that will collect or arrange for the collection of the domestic waste in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

Addressing newsmen during the exercise, General Manager Operation, ZL Global Alliance, Kate Ogenyi, said the exercise was necessitate by the need to inform the residents of Kaduna ahead the enforcement this Monday.

She noted that the door to door waste and revenue collection which was launched about a year ago by Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Arch. Bala Barnabas Bantex, would now be enforced in order to generate additional revenue for the state government so it can execute more people oriented projects across the state.

According to Ogenyi, “Yes we are embarking on the road walk to create awareness on enforcement of door to door collection of waste.

“We are starting from Lugard Hall roundabout here and then through Ahmadu Bello way, Junction road, constitution road, independent way and rounding up at Murtala Square all within Kaduna North local government area of the state.

“ZL Global Alliance is the key contractor permitted by the State government to manage waste in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria and that means, no private organization or individual is permitted to collect any level or fee on behalf of the state government apart from the recognized key contractor in conjunction with Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADRIS).

“The enforcement is commencing this Monday 27th November here in Kaduna and will be gradually extended to Kafanchan, Zaria and other towns across the state.

“We are doing this with Private Sector Partnership (private waste collectors who are ready to work with us). The idea is to add to revenue generating effort of the state government so there can be more money for the government to execute people’s oriented projects.

“We are starting with eye brow areas like commercial centre where we have banks, hospitals, schools, filling station, market etc, GRA and then residential. It was officially launched last year by the State Deputy Governor, Arch Bala Barnabas Bantex but we are about to commence the enforcement”, she explained.

 

Post Views: 8
