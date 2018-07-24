– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - Kaduna govt. to establish security trust fund
24th July 2018 - My expulsion, height of illegality – Dayo, Ogun PDP chair
24th July 2018 - US, Nigeria meet over security processes in Abuja
24th July 2018 - Senate receives petition to reject Banire as AMCON Chairman
24th July 2018 - Nigeria, Niger Republic MoU targets 150,000bpd crude in new refinery
24th July 2018 - Masari eyes e-governance for Katsina
24th July 2018 - Secondus, Atiku condemn security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu’s homes
24th July 2018 - Anambra govt. warns against illegal mining, sand excavation
24th July 2018 - Offa robbery: Police insist Saraki must honour invitation
24th July 2018 - Bauchi Police ready for Senatorial bye-election
Home / National / Kaduna govt. to establish security trust fund
Security Trust Fund

Kaduna govt. to establish security trust fund

— 24th July 2018

NAN

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary session and adopted the report to establish an agency to administer the proposed Kaduna State Security Trust Fund

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resumption of plenary by the lawmakers is ahead of the July 31 scheduled date.

Consequently, the legislators set aside the standard rules of the House to enable the sitting.

The report on a bill for a law to establish the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund and for other Connected Purposes, 2018, was presented by Alhaji Bello Gimi, Chairman, House Committee on Finance.

READ ALSO My expulsion, height of illegality – Dayo, Ogun PDP chair

Presenting the report, Gimi said that the purpose of the proposed law was to establish an agency to be known as security trust fund, which shall be the depository of all money received when it was signed into law.

Gimi said that part of the objective of the trust fund was to provide money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment, material and financial resources necessary for the effective functioning of all security agencies operating in the the state.

“Other parts of the fund shall be reserved for training and retraining of security personnel in the state by the state government,” the chairman said.

The sitting, which was presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, adopted the report and the assembly later adjourned till July 31.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Security Trust Fund

Kaduna govt. to establish security trust fund

— 24th July 2018

NAN The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary session and adopted the report to establish an agency to administer the proposed Kaduna State Security Trust Fund The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resumption of plenary by the lawmakers is ahead of the July 31 scheduled date. Consequently, the legislators…

  • OGUN

    My expulsion, height of illegality – Dayo, Ogun PDP chair

    — 24th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State,  Bayo Dayo, has described his expulsion from the party as ‘height of illegality’ which could not stand. Dayo said he was yet to be formally notified of his expulsion by the national headquarters of PDP. He argued that the party did…

  • NIGERIA

    US, Nigeria meet over security processes in Abuja

    — 24th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Security Governance Initiative, a brainchild of former President Barack Obama of the United States met, on Tuesday,in Abuja, on Focus Area Two of the programme. The Focus Area Two involved material acquisition involving the process of acquisition through transparency, accountability, and best practices. The initiative centered around capacity building and processes…

  • Banire

    Senate receives petition to reject Banire as AMCON Chairman

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN The Senate on Tuesday received a petition to reject the nomination of Mr Muiz Banire as chairman of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos), who laid the petition at plenary, said “there is a petition here from my constituents on the nomination of Muiz Banire as AMCON chairman. “Enclosed are…

  • NIGERIA

    Nigeria, Niger Republic MoU targets 150,000bpd crude in new refinery

    — 24th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria and Niger Republic are targeting to  produce between 100,000 and 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day in the new agreement to build a hydro carbon and pipeline refinery in Katsina State. The refinery to be built in Mashi Town of Katsina State, according to Ibrahim Talba of Blakoil Energy Refienery,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share